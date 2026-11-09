Nvidia Shares Tumble After Jensen Huang Faces Internal Probe

Nvidia stock drops over 6% as an internal investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's personal conduct and potential foreign intelligence ties causes market uncertainty and executive cancellations.

Nvidia Corp NVDA-Q shares experienced a sharp decline on Monday following the announcement of an internal investigation into CEO Jensen Huang. The probe examines whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, casting uncertainty over his leadership at the world's most valuable chipmaker. This development follows reports that Huang maintained a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who allegedly passed information to Beijing. The scrutiny places the future of the AI boom's most prolific salesman under intense public and market scrutiny.

Details of the Internal Probe

The investigation was triggered by a report from The New York Times, which stated that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed. U.S. authorities had previously investigated Alice Huang and concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia's CEO informed employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, though he did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the relationship or the alleged intelligence connections. The company launched the inquiry on Sunday to assess the implications of these personal and professional entanglements.

Also read Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Context

Reactions to the scandal have been mixed among high-profile figures and government officials. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the allegations as a groundless accusation and a smear campaign. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management called Jensen Huang an incredible human being but expressed concern if the situation posed a national security risk. U.S. President Donald Trump described Huang as an honorable guy and stated he had not spoken to him about the allegations, though he was briefed roughly a year ago and chose not to act on the information.

Market Impact and Investor Sentiment

Nvidia's stock tumbled more than 6% in Frankfurt trading, extending a selloff from the previous week and pushing the share price to fresh multi-month lows. At these reduced levels, the chipmaker stood to lose approximately $270 billion from its closing price on Friday, according to LSEG Datastream. Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, noted that the situation did no favors for the stock amidst conjecture about data center build-outs. Despite the drop, Weston argued that Jensen Huang would not be replaced, stating that actual replacement rumors would cause an absolute bloodbath in the market.

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Operational Changes in Asia

The fallout extended to South Korea, where Madison Huang, Jensen Huang's daughter and an Nvidia executive, cancelled a planned visit to Seoul. She was scheduled to meet with AI startup Rebellions and hold a session with Kakao Mobility, but both events were cancelled due to unavoidable internal circumstances at Nvidia. The Nvidia AI Day Seoul conference, a two-day event expecting about 2,000 participants to discuss physical AI and infrastructure, will proceed as planned. Shares of key Asian suppliers like TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix rebounded on Monday after last week's selloff.

Consequences for Industry and Leadership

Analysts warn that a prolonged internal review could potentially delay Nvidia's investment decisions or product launches, affecting the broader semiconductor industry. Elon Musk commented on the controversy, agreeing that Jensen Huang did something incredibly dumb that was bad for America but remained irreplaceable for America's AI leadership. Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire echoed these sentiments, highlighting the complexity of keeping global business operations secure while maintaining rapid technological advancement.