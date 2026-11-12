Nvidia shares fall as CEO Jensen Huang steps down after reported affair

Nvidia stock dropped sharply after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy and a second affair with an executive. The board is weighing Huang's future as shares sit more than 30 per cent below their record high.

Nvidia shares fell sharply Thursday after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down, following reports of an affair with a woman described as a suspected Chinese spy.

The board is now weighing Huang's future, and the company is valued at more than US$4 trillion. The stock dropped five per cent in afternoon trading and is now more than 30 per cent below its all-time high set just over a month ago. The departure is a major blow to the global artificial intelligence boom. Nvidia has been the chipmaker at its centre.

Also read Nvidia tumbles early amid questions about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s future

NYT Report On Second Affair With Executive

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang had a second affair with an Nvidia executive who reports directly to him. That report followed earlier revelations about the first affair. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., said the board acted to remove Huang. He wrote that the old Jensen, the black leather jacket, the Godfather of AI, the rock star viewed as the face of the AI boom, is over and in the past.

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Ives added that Huang's value to the company before and after this week is dramatically different. He said the board did what it needed to do, which is rip off the band-aid and take Nvidia into its next chapter after this dark moment for Jensen and Nvidia. The company's stock had already been under pressure for weeks. Reporting about the affair raised governance concerns, and there were also broader questions about a potential bubble in the AI sector.

Those questions have weighed on technology shares broadly. Nvidia remains one of the main drivers of the technology sector. Its rise helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index higher for most of this year. The index has slumped seven per cent in the past month as Nvidia's troubles deepened.

Rival Shares Rise As Nvidia Stock Slips

As the crisis unfolded at Nvidia, shares of rivals moved sharply higher. AMD, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom both rose. CoreWeave, however, slid more than seven per cent. Nvidia owns a stake of approximately 13 per cent in CoreWeave, a data centre and cloud company.

The leadership change raises questions about Nvidia's next steps. The board is weighing Huang's future, and a permanent successor has not been named in the reports. Analysts say the company must now reassure investors and customers about its AI roadmap. Huang had become the public face of the AI boom.

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His departure marks the end of an era for Nvidia, which grew into one of the world's most valuable companies during his tenure. The board's decision to move on reflects the severity of the situation. Markets are watching for further details on the transition. Nvidia has not issued a full statement on the affair allegations in the reports.

Investors Assess Impact On Nvidia Strategy

The company's stock remains far below its recent peak as investors assess the impact on strategy and reputation. The wider technology sector is also navigating the AI bubble debate. Nvidia's decline has rippled through chip and cloud shares. Some rivals have gained as investors bet on alternatives, while others tied closely to Nvidia have fallen.

CoreWeave's drop highlights the interconnected nature of the AI supply chain. Nvidia's stake in the company means its troubles can affect partners. Investors will track whether the board names new leadership quickly to steady the firm amid the ongoing turmoil.