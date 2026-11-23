Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO on Monday after being forced out on November 12 over an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive US officials believe was working for Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO on Monday, a move that underlined his apparently indispensable role in an industry that has fueled a tech revolution and a global economic boom.

He had been forced out of the company on November 12 when a scandal exploded over his personal life. Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, who is of no relation, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. That company is under investigation for allegedly helping Chinese firms gain access to Nvidia top-line chips. US officials believe Alice Huang was working for Chinese intelligence.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang Amid Stock Surge

Allegations Link Wife to Chinese Spy Agency

Only on Sunday, the New York Times added further details to the allegations, saying Alice Huang was in touch with an official from China top spy agency during the secret relationship. That is an area of concern to US officials who believe Jensen Huang has been involved with the alleged spy. Chips designed by Nvidia push the boundaries of artificial intelligence.

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Huang, who wears a leather jacket, built the company into one of the world most important brands over his 33 years at the helm. Unknown to the public just four years ago, he rapidly emerged as a public entrepreneur, drawing stadium crowds as he presented cutting-edge components essential to the development of AI tools like ChatGPT.

California-based Nvidia was catapulted to become one of the world most valuable companies by the insatiable appetite for chips known as Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) that it designs. Its meteoric rise made Huang one of the world richest people, worth around US$160 billion according to Forbes, thanks to the roughly four percent stake he holds in the company he founded three decades ago with two friends in a Silicon Valley diner.

Huang Advises Trump Amid Personal Turmoil

Huang, 63, has become a close informal adviser on AI to Donald Trump, travelling with the US president on Air Force One to Beijing earlier this year. The drama of recent weeks is a long way from Jensen Huang birth in Taipei in 1963, and his life embodies the American success story. At nine years old, he was sent away with his brother to boarding school in small-town Kentucky.

His uncle recommended the school to his Taiwanese parents believing it to be a prestigious institution, though it was actually a school for troubled youth. Too young to be a student, Huang boarded there but attended a nearby public school alongside the children of tobacco farmers. With his poor English, he was bullied and forced to clean toilets, a two-year ordeal that transformed him.

We worked really hard, we studied really hard, and the kids were really tough, he recounted in an interview with US broadcaster NPR. But the ending of the story is I loved the time I was there. Brought home by his parents who had by then settled in the northwestern US state of Oregon, he graduated from university at just 20 and joined AMD, then LSI Logic, to design chips, his passion.

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How Nvidia Founder Built AI Chip Empire

He wanted to go further and founded Nvidia in 1993 to solve problems that normal computers cannot, using semiconductors powerful enough to handle 3D graphics, he said during an interview on the No Priors podcast. Nvidia created the first GPU in 1999, riding the intersection of video games, data centers, cloud computing and now generative AI. Always dressed in a black T-shirt and leather jacket, Huang sports a Nvidia logo tattoo and has a taste for sports cars.

One former high-ranking Nvidia employee described him to AFP as the most driven person he had ever met. He has rejected calls to deliberately slow down AI development even as some insiders warn the technology could threaten human existence within a decade. That kind of narrative is dramatic, it gets a lot of attention, but it is not grounded on facts, he told CBS News in September. We should go as fast as we can on AI, he said.

On visits to his native Taiwan, Huang is received like a megastar, with fans crowding him for autographs and selfies as journalists follow him to the barber shop and his favorite night market. Nvidia had taken care to project a drama-free image of Huang. But the former employee described a very paradoxical individual protective of his employees but also capable, within Nvidia executive circle, of ripping people to shreds over mistakes or poor decisions.

The latest twist in the story came as Huang delivered a keynote on the company GTC event in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo. His return to the top job caps weeks of turmoil for the chipmaker at the center of the global AI boom. By Thomas Urbain with Allison Jackson in Taipei