Nvidia projected fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, above analyst estimates of $125.25 billion, in its first earnings report since longtime CEO Jensen Huang resigned amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman under investigation by U.S. intelligence. The company excluded China data center chip sales from its outlook.

Nvidia on Tuesday forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, offering investors some relief after the resignation of longtime leader Jensen Huang plunged the chipmaker into crisis.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of US$130.0 billion, plus or minus three per cent, compared with analysts average estimate of US$125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. Nvidia said it did not assume any data centre chip sales from China in its outlook. Huang, the AI booms most prolific salesman, resigned on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two Nvidia employees.

Also read Jensen Huang Offers to Return as Nvidia CEO If Board Asks After Resignation

National Security Scrutiny on Former CEO

U.S. intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of her ties to Chinas Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter. Huang's exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia's chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger risk than near-term AI demand, analysts say. Finance chief Colette Kress is interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates.

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A growing Stand With Jensen campaign has complicated the search, although the board is not considering Huangs return, three people told Reuters on Monday. Huang said on Tuesday he would be honored to return if the board deemed it best. Earlier Tuesday, Nvidias board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huangs departure, as scrutiny grows over the chipmakers national security role.

Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to Southeast Asia and overseas data centres serving Chinese firms, while lawmakers prepare to question Huang, who had pushed for greater chip exports to China. Investors were already uneasy about AI spending after Democrats midterm sweep fueled fears of tougher scrutiny and slower data-centre expansion. They also want to know whether Nvidias next CEO will continue financing customers, a practice critics call circular.

New Vera Rubin Processor Revenue Outlook

Tuesdays results offer a first read on Vera Rubin, Nvidias newest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin would account for about a fifth of data centre revenue in the October quarter and forecast 70 per cent revenue growth in the next fiscal year.

With Huang gone, investors are looking for clues about Nvidias future, from billions of dollars invested in cloud providers, suppliers and AI startups to who will ultimately lead the worlds most valuable chipmaker. The forecast provides some reassurance amid the leadership turmoil, but questions remain about Nvidias strategic direction and the ongoing national security concerns surrounding Huangs departure.