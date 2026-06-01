Nvidia Reveals Vera CPU Adopters and Expands AI Ecosystem Across Data Centers, Workstations, and Robotics

Nvidia announced Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX as early users of its upcoming Vera data center CPU, while also introducing software, workstation, and robotics initiatives to strengthen its full-stack AI platform.

Nvidia Corp. has announced major early adopters for its upcoming Vera central processing unit, with artificial intelligence developers such as Anthropic PBC, OpenAI, and SpaceX among the first to deploy the chip in their data centers.

The revelation came from Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang during a keynote at the Computex conference in Taiwan. The Vera CPU, set to enter full production in the third quarter of this year, marks Nvidia's first standalone data center microprocessor designed to compete directly with offerings from Intel and AMD, as well as custom silicon from cloud giants like Amazon.

This strategic move underscores Nvidia's proactive response to a shifting AI infrastructure landscape, where the computational focus is gradually pivoting from model training to inference and service delivery-a transition that has spurred speculation about the growing relevance of general-purpose CPUs. By launching Vera, Nvidia is staking a claim in this space, asserting that its integrated approach-spanning silicon, systems, and software-remains uniquely valuable even as customers explore alternative components.

Huang highlighted that Vera delivers a 1.8x performance advantage over incumbent x86 architectures in key AI workloads, marking the company's first explicit, quantified performance comparison against the long-dominant Intel ecosystem. Beyond hardware, Nvidia is expanding its software ecosystem with updates to its open-source DSX platform, which streamlines data center planning, deployment, and monitoring.

The company claims that enhanced power management capabilities within DSX can enable up to a 40% increase in accelerator density under the same power envelope, a compelling proposition for efficiency-driven operators. On the systems front, Nvidia is extending its high-end DGX workstation line to Windows environments through partnerships with OEMs like Dell, targeting AI developers entrenched in Microsoft's ecosystem with shipments expected in Q4.

Additionally, to accelerate robotics innovation, Nvidia unveiled a collaboration with Chinese humanoid robot manufacturer Unitree to mass-produce turnkey research platforms. These robots will integrate Nvidia's computing modules and software, featuring five-fingered hands and out-of-the-box operability to eliminate the time-intensive setup that plagues current laboratory prototypes, thereby fast-tracking the development of real-world humanoid applications





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Nvidia Vera CPU AI Data Centers Jensen Huang Anthropic Openai Spacex Computex AI Accelerators Intel AMD DSX DGX Station Humanoid Robots Unitree AI Infrastructure

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