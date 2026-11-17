Nvidia's board unanimously rejected Jensen Huang's offer to return as CEO after his ouster over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The company reported blowout quarterly results and faces congressional scrutiny.

Nvidia on Tuesday rejected Jensen Huang's offer to return as CEO, putting to rest for now any possible reinstatement of the celebrated artificial intelligence billionaire and industry evangelist, despite pressure from Silicon Valley and U.S. President Donald Trump's support.

The embattled company's board of directors unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said at the start of Nvidia's quarterly earnings call before yielding to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who is running the company as a permanent replacement is sought. When asked about Huang's replacement, Jones said, We want to install the permanent CEO as quickly as possible, but we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person.

Also read Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang can nominate two directors to company board, filings show

Board Rejects Huang Return Offer

The rejection caps a whirlwind few days triggered by Huang's admission to extramarital affairs. Huang admitted to an affair with a Chinese businesswoman and suspected spy for the country. The revelations led to his stunning ouster and a surprising split in the Trump administration over the fate of the disgraced business leader.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a wholesale cleaning at Nvidia on Sunday, only for Trump to come out in support of Huang's return the next day despite investigations into whether Nvidia had allowed AI chips banned from China to slip through the cracks because of the alleged spy at the center of the controversy. Earlier on Tuesday, Huang said in a social media post that if the board decided that his return was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country, he would be honored to answer these calls.

He acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life. The Chinese businesswoman whom Huang was seeing and who reportedly had links to Chinese intelligence was an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International. The company is being investigated by the U.S. for allegedly violating U.S. export controls by illegally diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to Chinese companies.

In comments Monday, Trump suggested that the ex-CEO could return, saying Huang learned a big lesson and that he would certainly not mind if he was reinstated. Some tech industry figures, including SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, called for the reinstatement of Huang. Huang is a high-profile booster for the AI industry who oversaw Nvidia's development as the key provider of chips driving advanced AI models.

Huang said he received an outpouring of support from employees, investors, business partners and customers for his return. A Stand with Jensen petition set up last week gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters. The turmoil notwithstanding, Nvidia blew past Wall Street expectations for the third quarter, pulling in US$116 billion in revenue, double the level from a year ago.

Nvidia Posts Strong Financial Results

The company also posted net income of US$2.70 per share, beating estimates of US$2.48 per share. Nvidia stock shot up 5.2 per cent in after-hours trading. In the statement detailing its August-to-October results, Nvidia said revenue in a key business segment, data centers, more than doubled to US$107.6 billion. It also projected that revenue for the current quarter running through January would hit US$130 billion, more than Wall Street had expected.

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Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they're essential for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the AI boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China. Also Tuesday, key House lawmakers said that Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the company faces intensifying national scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips. Huang will appear before congressional committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2.

The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight of China and intelligence issues, referring to the People's Republic of China. Meanwhile, Nvidia said it is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following the revelations about Huang.

Trump Comments on New Committee

Trump said it was good that Nvidia had created the new committee. Yes, that's a good idea. It's a great company, Trump said. Trump spoke shortly after arriving Tuesday evening in the Philippine capital of Manila, where he participated in a photo opportunity with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan.

It's a great idea, he added. Nvidia later that day signaled it was already moving ahead without Huang. Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating, interim CEO Kress said at the end of the quarterly conference call with investors.

We've got this. Flowers were placed outside Nvidia HQ in Santa Clara, Calif. , on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The company continues to navigate the scandal while reporting strong financial results and preparing for congressional testimony from its former CEO.