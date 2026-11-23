Nvidia's board reinstated founder Jensen Huang as CEO, citing confidence in his leadership, while Colette Kress returns to her CFO role. The announcement sent Nvidia stock up more than 30%.

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, the company's board announced. The decision was effective immediately. Nvidia's stock rocketed more than 30% following the news of Huang's return.

Board Announces Jensen Huang Reinstatement

The board said it held a series of discussions with Huang and was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. Nvidia chair Harvey Jones said the board believes Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia. Jones said: I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work.

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The board also expressed gratitude to Colette Kress for her service as interim CEO. Kress will continue in her role as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer. Jones said: We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer.

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In a statement, Huang said: I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair. Huang also thanked Colette Kress and the executive staff for leading Nvidia during the interim period. He expressed deep appreciation to employees, shareholders, industry leaders, and partners worldwide for their support.

The announcement had immediate market impact. Investors appeared to welcome the return of the founder-led vision that has driven the company's rise in semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The board's decision followed discussions with Huang, after which they expressed satisfaction with his candor and ability to lead. The statement emphasized that his reinstatement is in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners, and customers.

Nvidia Faces Global AI Competition

The company is poised for its next phase of growth. Huang's return comes at a time of intense global competition in AI and chip manufacturing. His leadership is seen as critical to maintaining Nvidia's edge. Nvidia has been at the forefront of AI hardware and software.

Huang's reinstatement is expected to reinforce its strategic direction. His continued role ensures financial stability as the company moves forward. The executive team remains intact, ready to support Huang's leadership. The news of Huang's reinstatement was reported amid a busy news cycle that included other stories.

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Investors Welcome Huang Return

However, the focus remains on Nvidia's future under its returning CEO. Huang's statement reflected his eagerness to resume leadership and his gratitude for the support he received. The board's unanimous confidence signals a smooth transition. The company looks forward to working with him as he resumes leadership.

Nvidia's stock surge reflects investor optimism about the company's direction under Huang. Huang concluded his statement by saying he cannot wait to get back to work. His return is expected to invigorate Nvidia's employees and partners. The company remains committed to innovation and growth in the technology sector.