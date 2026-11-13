Nvidia-Powered AI Data Centres Surge in China Despite US Export Controls

Reuters investigation reveals over $3 billion in Chinese AI projects utilizing restricted Nvidia processors, contradicting claims that US export controls have halted American chipmaker's market presence.

A Reuters review has identified more than $3 billion in Chinese computing projects built around Nvidia's restricted processors, even as the American chipmaker has stated that US export controls have effectively shut it out of the AI data-centre market in the world's second-biggest economy.

The examination shows projects stretching from China's wealthy coastal technology hubs to remote western provinces, and underscores how deeply Nvidia's technology remains embedded in China's AI expansion. The findings come a day after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, a vocal advocate of easing export restrictions, resigned as chief executive over a scandal.

Also read Nvidia CEO Huang allegedly involved in a second affair with an Nvidia exec

Huang's departure could deepen vulnerabilities for Chinese companies exposed to potential delays and supply disruptions as US curbs tighten. Developers are increasingly reliant on US processors that are vulnerable to trade restrictions, with tighter curbs risking construction delays, inflated costs, or forced redesigns around domestic alternatives.

Major Provinces Detail Nvidia Processor Plans

A proposed 6.2 billion yuan ($873 million) AI computing centre in coastal Fujian province, in Xianyou county, seeks commercial partners and specifies Nvidia H100 chips for a facility intended to support large-scale AI development. In northwestern Shaanxi province, state-owned engineering group Sinomach said a subsidiary won a contract as part of a project for a 3 billion yuan computing centre specifying Nvidia H100 and H200 processors.

Advertisement

In northeastern Jilin province, an April government prospectus describes another 2.26 billion yuan project combining Nvidia H100 processors with Chinese-developed chips. The developer expects bank loans to finance about 80% of the investment. In Inner Mongolia, a 1.5 billion-yuan development proposes installing 625 Nvidia H200 servers.

Chinese industry reporting in June said construction had begun on two buildings in its first phase. These plans highlight the persistent demand for high-performance chips despite the geopolitical friction between the two nations. The scale of these projects indicates that local governments and private entities are prioritizing AI infrastructure at all costs.

Contract Values and Regional Distribution

In northwestern Gansu province, a local company was awarded a 1.16 billion yuan construction contract in July for a computing centre that plans to install approximately 3,072 Nvidia processors, according to tender documents specifying H100 and H200 hardware. The contract went to a consortium led by a subsidiary of state-owned Shaanxi Construction Engineering.

The documents do not establish whether the processors have been delivered, raising questions about the logistical challenges of importing restricted technology. In eastern Jiangsu province, the Wuxi municipal government said in March 2025 that a computing cluster using Nvidia H800 processors had entered operation.

In Fujian, Shanghai-listed Damingcheng disclosed in June that a computing venture had built an H800 cluster. It had signed a computing-services agreement originally worth 759 million yuan, although the contract ended early. These developments suggest that while large-scale projects are in planning or early stages, some facilities are already operational using older or previously acquired hardware.

Academic Institutions Join Chip Acquisition

Smaller purchases show demand extending to research institutions across the country. Shenzhen University awarded a contract for three H100 processors in September, while US-blacklisted Northwestern Polytechnical University bought two H200 chips the following month, Reuters reported separately.

Advertisement

The involvement of academic institutions, including those on US blacklists, demonstrates the widespread nature of Nvidia's influence in China's AI ecosystem. Even with strict export controls, the appetite for high-end silicon remains robust among both commercial and educational sectors.

Supply Chain Risks and Future Implications

The reliance on US processors creates significant supply chain risks for Chinese AI developers. As US curbs potentially tighten following the leadership change at Nvidia, companies may face immediate disruptions to their expansion plans. The financial exposure is substantial, with billions of yuan tied up in projects that depend on hardware whose future availability is uncertain.

Developers may be forced to pivot to domestic alternatives, but the performance gap between Nvidia's advanced chips and local substitutes remains a significant hurdle. The outcome of these tensions will likely shape the trajectory of AI development in China for years to come, determining whether local innovation can keep pace with global standards.

The resignation of Jensen Huang adds a layer of uncertainty to an already complex geopolitical landscape. His departure could lead to stricter enforcement of export policies or a strategic shift in how Nvidia engages with international markets. For Chinese firms, the message is clear: they must prepare for a future where access to cutting-edge American technology is even more restricted than it is today.

As the industry watches these developments closely, the interplay between US policy and Chinese ambition will remain a critical factor in the global AI race. The success of these $3 billion projects will serve as a barometer for the effectiveness of export controls and the resilience of China's technology sector.