Nvidia Market Value Drops to $3.9 Trillion After CEO Jensen Huang Departure

Nvidia's market cap falls significantly following Jensen Huang's exit as CEO, testing the AI bull market. Global equities remain mixed as investors weigh earnings against geopolitical oil surplus risks.

Global equity markets opened with mixed signals following a turbulent trading week defined by the sudden departure of Jensen Huang from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. The semiconductor giant, widely regarded as the primary driver of the four-year US bull market, saw its valuation plummet to US$3.9 trillion by Friday, a sharp decline from approximately US$5.8 trillion recorded in early October. This significant contraction in market capitalization reflects intense investor anxiety regarding the future stability of the company's leadership and its dominant position in the artificial intelligence sector.

Market Reaction to Leadership Change

Wall Street futures showed divergent movements, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging slightly higher while Canadian TSX futures traded in the red. The abrupt exit of Jensen Huang has triggered a rush for exits among investors who had previously bet heavily on his strategic vision. Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone, noted that while Nvidia might deliver exceptional earnings beats, investors are increasingly attempting to value the business in fiscal years 2028 and 2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage. This uncertainty has cast a long shadow over the AI-fuelled bull market, prompting traders to reassess long-term growth projections.

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Global Indices Show Divergent Trends

International markets displayed fragmented performance as investors digested the news. In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.1 per cent during morning trading. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced by 0.28 per cent, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.19 per cent. However, Germany's DAX slipped by 0.07 per cent. In Asian markets, the sentiment was more negative; Japan's Nikkei closed 2.42 per cent lower, contrasting with a 0.49 per cent gain for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. These fluctuations highlight the global ripple effects of uncertainty surrounding the US tech sector's largest publicly traded company.

Commodities Signal Supply Surplus Fears

In the commodities sector, oil prices dropped as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced expectations of surplus supply. Brent crude futures fell 0.39 per cent to US$95.47 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 0.08 per cent to US$88.49. The International Energy Agency confirmed on Friday that the world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year. This surplus is expected despite continued attacks on shipping, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand. KCM Trade's Waterer stated that for the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively contemplating the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness.

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Currency Markets Weigh Economic Data

The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart, trading within a day range of 69.97 US cents to 70.17 US cents in early trading. Over the past month, the loonie has depreciated by approximately 1.22 per cent against the greenback, currently trading at $1.4287 per US$1. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 103.53. The euro fell 0.22 per cent to US$1.1010, and the British pound slid 0.23 per cent to US$1.3188. In the bond market, the yield on the US 10-year note was last recorded at 5.138 per cent, reflecting ongoing concerns about interest rate trajectories and inflation expectations.

Economic Calendar and Upcoming Risks

Investors are now turning their attention to a dense schedule of economic data releases that will further test market resilience. Key metrics include China's real sales, industrial production, and fixed asset investment figures, alongside Japan's GDP and industrial production data. The Euro zone industrial production numbers are also critical for assessing regional economic health. At 8:30 a.m. ET, Canada's CPI for October is expected to show a rise of 0.3 per cent from September and a 3.2 per cent gain year-over-year. Simultaneously, Canada's new motor vehicle sales for September are estimated to show a year-over-year rise of 5.0 per cent. The US Empire State Manufacturing Survey for November will provide additional insight into industrial activity. Later in the day, Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to give opening remarks at the Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference, potentially offering clues on future monetary policy directions. These events, coupled with Nvidia's upcoming earnings report and Anthropic's IPO, will serve as critical stress tests for the broader market's confidence in sustained growth.