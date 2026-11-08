Nvidia Investigates Alleged Foreign Intelligence Targeting of CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation after a report that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, while Republican lawmakers call for him to brief Congress.

Nvidia said on Sunday it is initiating an independent investigation after a media report that founder and CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The multinational tech company said its board has no reason to believe that either U.S. national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. It said the inquiry will examine all available information. Top Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month. They cited a New York Times report in October alleging he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

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Huang Targeted by Foreign Intelligence Report

The report was published in October. It alleged the relationship involved a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing. Huang has not publicly responded to the allegations. A photo shows Huang at an event in Washington, D.C.

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, on Oct. 8. Another image shows him speaking during the GTC Berlin AI conference on October 21, 2026, in Berlin. Nvidia said its board has no reason to believe U.S. national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The company said the investigation will examine all available information.

The independent investigation was announced on Sunday. It follows the October New York Times report about the alleged foreign intelligence effort. Republican lawmakers in the House have asked Huang to brief Congress this month. The request adds congressional pressure alongside the company's own inquiry.

Board Finds No Evidence of Security Compromise

Nvidia said the inquiry will examine all available information. The company said there is no reason to believe U.S. national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The allegations concern Huang's alleged close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman. The New York Times reported in October that she passed information to Beijing.

Top Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives called on Huang to brief Congress. The briefing request is for this month. Nvidia's board said it has no reason to believe that either U.S. national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The company said its independent investigation will examine all available information.

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Lawmakers Request Congress Briefing from Huang

The company announced the investigation on Sunday. The New York Times report was published in October. Huang is the founder and CEO of Nvidia. The report alleged he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Republican lawmakers in the House have called on Huang to brief Congress this month. The New York Times report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing. Nvidia said on Sunday it is initiating an independent investigation. The company said its board has no reason to believe that either U.S. national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.

The inquiry will examine all available information. The allegations were reported by the New York Times in October.