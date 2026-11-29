Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces U.S. congressional hearings while major Canadian banks report Q3 results. Detailed earnings calendar and economic data release schedule for early December.

Financial markets and technology sectors are bracing for a week of high-stakes regulatory scrutiny and major corporate financial disclosures. The primary focal point is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who will appear before U.S. congressional committees to address critical policy and trade issues. Simultaneously, Canada's largest financial institutions are set to release their third-quarter earnings, providing vital signals about the health of the national economy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Congressional Hearings

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before two key U.S. House committees on Tuesday, December 1. He will first attend a closed-door hearing before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. This is immediately followed by a session with the House Intelligence Committee later on the same day. The following day, Thursday, December 3, Jensen Huang will give public testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. The session is scheduled for 10:00 am. These hearings mark a significant moment for the semiconductor giant as lawmakers scrutinize its global supply chain and export policies. The company, which dominates the artificial intelligence chip market, faces intense political attention regarding national security and international trade restrictions.

Also read Nvidia Shares Rise as Jensen Huang Returns to CEO Role Amid Ongoing Investigations

Major Canadian Banks Q3 Earnings Reports

Canadian investors will closely watch the financial results of the Big Five banks as they report their Q3 earnings this week. On Wednesday, December 2, the Bank of Nova Scotia and the Bank of Montreal are both scheduled to release their results before market open. These reports are critical indicators of consumer spending and mortgage trends in Canada.

Thursday, December 3, brings a wave of additional banking data with three major institutions reporting. CIBC, the Royal Bank of Canada, and TD Bank are all scheduled to release their earnings before market open. The cumulative data from these financial giants will help analysts gauge the resilience of the Canadian housing market and the broader economic landscape heading into the end of the year.

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Other TSX and U.S. Corporate Earnings

Beyond the banking sector, several other significant companies are releasing financial results across North America. On Tuesday, December 1, North West Co is reporting TSX earnings. U.S. markets will also see results from Marvell Technology and MongoDB, both releasing data after market close on Tuesday.

The earnings calendar continues on Wednesday with Descartes Systems Group and EQB Inc reporting after market close. Major American retailers are also in the spotlight on Thursday. Macy's will report results before market open, while Salesforce Inc, Snowflake, and American Eagle will release data after market close. On Friday, December 4, the National Bank of Canada will provide its quarterly financial update.

Canadian Housing Sales and U.S. Job Data

Real estate market trends are another key theme for the week. Calgary home sales figures will be released on Tuesday, December 1. Vancouver will follow with its home sales data on Wednesday, December 2. Toronto will report its housing stats on Thursday, December 3, and Montreal will release its figures on Friday, December 4. These data points provide a granular view of housing demand across major Canadian cities.

On the macroeconomic front, the CAD Real GDP for Q3 and the Monthly Real GDP for September will be published on Monday, November 30, at 8:30 am. This is followed by the CAD Employment Report for November and the U.S. Employment Report for November, both released on Friday, December 4, at 8:30 am. These employment figures are essential for assessing labor market strength in both nations.