Nvidia Investigation and Geopolitical Shifts Drive Global Market Fragility

Nvidia shares fall amid CEO scrutiny while oil prices drop on Iran de-escalation hopes. Global equities rise cautiously as investors await key earnings reports from major firms.

Global equity markets opened with cautious optimism on Monday, though underlying tensions remained high following a significant downturn in Nvidia shares. The drop in the AI chipmaker's stock added to the unease hanging over the technology sector after a recent global rout. Nvidia shares fell just over 4 per cent in premarket trading. This decline followed news that an internal investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort put his future at the AI chipmaker under scrutiny.

Market Reaction to Nvidia Scandal

Wall Street futures were in positive territory after a mixed close of major markets on Friday. The initial sell-off in Nvidia stock tested investor sentiment and highlighted the fragility of the current market mood. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, noted that the repercussions across the wider chip industry looked relatively limited for now. However, she warned that the scandal could disrupt the broader tech rebound. Analysts described the outlook as cautious, with the selloff in Nvidia shares serving as the latest test of investor resolve.

Also read Nvidia's out-of-hour shares fall as firm probes CEO Jensen Huang

Global Indices and Regional Performance

Overseas markets showed resilience despite the tech sector's troubles. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.56 per cent in morning trading. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 per cent, while Germany's DAX climbed 0.56 per cent. France's CAC 40 advanced 0.21 per cent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed 2.33 per cent higher. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.13 per cent. In Canada, TSX futures followed sentiment higher after the country's main stock market closed up on Friday.

Oil Prices Drop on Geopolitical De-escalation

Commodity markets saw a shift as oil prices eased after U.S. President Donald Trump played down the likelihood of renewed strikes on Iran. Despite the drop, attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz kept supply concerns in focus for traders. Brent crude dropped 0.75 per cent to US$97.58 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate lost 0.36 per cent to trade at US$90.48. The Brent benchmark had plunged 16 per cent last week, marking its steepest weekly drop since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Gold Gains and Currency Fluctuations

Investors sought safety in precious metals and alternative currencies. Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$4,094.43 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7 per cent to US$4,103.60. The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart. The day range on the loonie was 70.75 US cents to 71.04 US cents in early trading. The Canadian dollar was up about 1.44 per cent against the greenback over the past month. It traded at $1.4081 per US$1. The U.S. dollar index slid 0.42 per cent to 107.87 after posting its biggest gain in nearly six months on Friday.

Earnings Season and Economic Data

In Canada, investors are getting results from Barrick Mining Corp., IA Financial Corp. Inc. and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. On Wall Street, markets are watching earnings from KKR & Co. Inc., Constellation Energy Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of the New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet, stated that the market appeared to be pricing in a relatively optimistic scenario of de-escalation. She noted that a comprehensive agreement between Washington and Tehran has yet to materialize. She added that crude oil prices are likely to retain a geopolitical risk premium. Near-term support is seen at US$93 a barrel for Brent. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last up at 4.869 per cent. The euro rose 0.43 per cent to US$1.1193. The British pound advanced 0.49 per cent to US$1.3419. Economic news includes China CPI and producer prices. Germany trade surplus data is also in focus. At 10 a.m. ET, U.S. wholesale inventories for September will be released. At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Bank of Canada's Market Participants Survey for Q3 will be published.