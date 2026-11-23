Nvidia's booming China AI sales face collapse as Jensen Huang's scandal triggers order cancellations and heightened US scrutiny on chip exports.

Nvidia faces a severe revenue crisis in China as the artificial intelligence chipmaker deals with the fallout from the scandal surrounding its former CEO, Jensen Huang. The US technology giant had successfully rebuilt its sales in the Chinese market by offering specialized, less powerful graphics cards that comply with strict American export controls. These products, which include hardware for gaming and robotics, have seen surging demand from Chinese universities, research institutes, and private enterprises seeking to maintain their AI capabilities.

Huang Scandal Triggers Order Cancellations

Chinese customers have begun canceling orders or hesitating to place new purchases for the RTX PRO 5500 graphics card. This uncertainty stems from widespread fears that the product may not be permitted into China following heightened geopolitical tensions. The cancellation of orders jeopardizes billions of dollars in potential revenue for the company. These developments occur as the US government intensifies its scrutiny of Nvidia operations after Huang's abrupt departure from the executive seat.

Also read US Seeks Answers from Nvidia on Chip Sales to China Amid Huang Resignation

Jensen Huang left the company earlier this month following reports of extramarital affairs. One of these relationships involved a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. Huang had been a vigorous defender of chip sales to China and a highly influential voice in Washington policy circles. His exit has created an immediate vacuum in leadership and strategic direction for the corporation.

Financial Impact And Market Share Data

Before these recent controversies, revenue from customers headquartered in China and Hong Kong had more than tripled year over year. The financial data reveals a rise from $2.97 billion in the October 2025 quarter to $11.05 billion in the quarter ended October 25, 2026. This growth occurred even while Huang publicly stated that Washington's restrictions had decimated the company's chip business in the region. He claimed that Nvidia's share of the China AI chip market had plunged to zero due to these federal limitations.

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The scale of the potential loss is significant. Chinese companies sought more than 6 million units of a new Nvidia graphics card worth nearly $70 billion at listed prices. This demand figure exceeds twice the company's expected worldwide production for the next year. The cancellation of such large volume orders represents a direct threat to the corporation's global financial health and supply chain planning.

Regulatory Scrutiny And Political Pressure

China's reliance on Nvidia technology is attracting intense attention in Washington. This scrutiny is expected to increase after Democrats routed Trump's Republican Party in the November 3 midterm elections. The Democratic victory gives them control of the US House and Senate starting in January. This political shift may lead to stricter enforcement of existing export controls.

Mike Kuiken, vice chair of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, stated that Congress will press hard on chips and chipmaking capabilities. He noted that this bipartisan effort follows two years of close to zero oversight. The commission is a bipartisan organization that advises Congress on matters of national security and economic strategy. The political environment in Washington has become increasingly hostile to semiconductor exports to China.

Interim Leadership And Supply Chain Impact

Nvidia's directors launched an investigation into Huang's ties to the woman on November 8. The board announced that they had no reason to believe the company's secrets or US national security were compromised. However, China denied the espionage allegations against the businesswoman involved. Reuters has not independently verified the claims made by US authorities regarding her activities.

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To replace Huang, Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. This internal promotion aims to stabilize the company during a period of significant uncertainty. The controversy has deeply unsettled Chinese suppliers, customers, and other partners whose businesses depend on Nvidia. They fear that heightened scrutiny could extend to Nvidia's remaining legal chip sales.

Alternative Chip Strategies And Demand Shifts

When Washington began restricting Nvidia's most powerful AI processors in 2022, the company developed weaker alternatives to comply with US rules. The first such chips drew strong demand but were soon banned by new US curbs. One later product, the RTX PRO 6000D, drew lukewarm demand from major Chinese technology companies after its introduction last year. However, the situation changed early this year as AI computing power in China grew scarce.

Many companies began using AI models across their businesses rather than simply developing them. Domestic chipmakers struggled to keep pace with this expanding demand for computing resources. As a result, the less powerful and cheaper products Nvidia sells in China have become vital. These PC, gaming, and robotics lines can run existing AI models, generate images and video, analyze business data, and help robots respond to their surroundings.