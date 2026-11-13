Nvidia China AI Market Data Reveals $3 Billion in Restricted Chip Projects

Reuters analysis uncovers over 3.2 billion yuan in Chinese AI data-center projects utilizing Nvidia restricted processors, contradicting company claims of a zero market share in the region.

US semiconductor giant Nvidia claims that strict American export regulations have effectively removed the company from China's artificial intelligence data-center market, yet new investigative data reveals a starkly different reality on the ground. A comprehensive Reuters review has identified more than $3 billion in Chinese computing projects that are explicitly built around the American chipmaker's restricted processors, spanning from wealthy coastal technology hubs to remote western provinces.

The investigation examined over 150 Chinese procurement notices, investment plans, construction contracts, and corporate disclosures, identifying projects and equipment agreements with a combined reported value exceeding 23 billion yuan, which equals approximately 3.2 billion USD. These findings provide a detailed picture of how deeply Nvidia technology remains embedded in China's ongoing AI expansion, reaching well beyond the country's largest technology firms into local government-backed ventures, universities, and regional computing centers.

Also read Nvidia tumbles early amid questions about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s future

Scale of Restricted Hardware Investment

The estimate covers planned investments, signed contracts, and completed installations, including buildings, power systems, and other infrastructure related to these computing hubs, though it does not reflect spending on Nvidia chips alone. Across China, developers and institutions are actively advancing billions of dollars in AI data-center projects designed specifically around restricted Nvidia H100, H200, and H800 processors, demonstrating a persistent and substantial demand for this high-performance hardware.

These massive regional computing hubs and retrofitted commercial sites, such as a facility in northwestern Gansu province expected to install thousands of Nvidia chips before the end of the year, highlight the scale of continuing demand even as Washington seeks to curb Beijing's access to the technology powering the global artificial-intelligence boom. While some facilities are already operational or under construction, operators face potential delays, supply disruptions, or costly redesigns around domestic chips as export controls tighten significantly.

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Impact of Jensen Huang Resignation

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive on Thursday following a scandal involving his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of intelligence ties to Beijing, a move that could deepen vulnerabilities by weakening Nvidia's lobbying leverage. Washington began restricting Nvidia's advanced AI processors in 2022 and subsequently tightened controls on modified chips developed for China, including the H800, with the Trump administration moving in January to review H200 export licenses for eligible Chinese customers individually.

While Nvidia's August filing stated it was effectively excluded from China's data-center computing market and removed China data-center computing revenue from its forecasts citing regulatory uncertainty, an IDC report cited by Reuters in October estimated that Nvidia still accounted for 34 percent of Chinese AI-accelerator shipments in the first half of 2026. These figures measure different metrics and do not establish exactly how the restricted hardware identified in the Reuters investigation reached Chinese users, nor do they prove how such volumes persist despite the ban.

Enforcement Challenges and Future Implications

The scrutiny has intensified following the resignation and allegations involving Alice Huang, a former executive associated with Singapore-based Nvidia cloud partner Megaspeed, which has denied illegally diverting Nvidia chips to China and maintains that the company secrets or US national security were not compromised. Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into these matters, stating there was no reason to believe company secrets were compromised, and there has been no public finding that Jensen Huang violated export-control laws.

Sunny Cheung, an analyst at the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, noted that the Reuters findings reinforce his view on enforcement, stating that Washington must stop focusing solely on who buys the chips on the surface and start examining who ultimately uses the computing power and for what purpose. The Chinese projects identified by Reuters have not been linked to Megaspeed or the specific allegations involving Huang, yet they underscore the complex challenge of enforcing technology bans in a market with such immense capacity and determination.