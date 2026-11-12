Nvidia CEO Scandal Drives Market Volatility Amid AI Sector Concerns

Nvidia shares drop 8.6 percent as CEO Jensen Huang faces national security scrutiny. Asian markets fall while U.S. futures show mixed signals amid broader AI profitability debates.

Nvidia stock plunged 8.6 percent during after-hours trading Thursday following reports that the semiconductor giant's board held an emergency meeting. The dramatic drop in shares comes as the company investigates CEO Jensen Huang regarding a personal relationship that has triggered intense national security concerns within the United States government and broader tech sector.

Nvidia has experienced significant volatility recently, with its shares climbing 2.9 percent on Wednesday after previously falling following an announcement that the company was launching an internal investigation. The board's late Wednesday session focused heavily on the situation surrounding Huang, who has publicly admitted to a romantic relationship with a Chinese woman. This development has raised alarms among U.S. officials who monitor foreign influence and data security risks associated with critical AI infrastructure providers.

Also read Jensen Huang’s spy scandal may cost Nvidia the China chip fight it was winning

Asian Markets React To Nvidia Decline

Asian equity markets reflected the growing anxiety surrounding the Nvidia situation and the broader technology sector on Thursday. Taiwan's Taiex index decreased by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.9 percent, closing at 24,088.41 points. These movements indicate a regional sensitivity to the leadership turmoil at one of the most influential companies in the global supply chain.

In contrast, China's Shanghai Composite Index showed slight resilience, rising 0.2 percent to reach 3,688.05 points. Despite this small gain, the overall sentiment across Asian exchanges was predominantly negative. Investors are closely monitoring how the national security implications of Huang's personal life might affect Nvidia's contracts with U.S. government agencies and military contractors, which are central to the company's revenue model.

Advertisement

U.S. Futures And CoreWeave Gains

U.S. stock futures displayed mixed signals as traders weighed the Nvidia scandal against other economic data. The Nasdaq Composite had previously rallied a market-leading 1.6 percent during regular trading hours, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 254 points, representing a 0.5 percent increase. The divergence in performance highlights the complex dynamics currently driving American equity markets.

One standout performer in this volatile environment was CoreWeave, a company that rents access to AI chips to customers over the cloud. CoreWeave shares leaped 24.7 percent after the firm demonstrated to investors that its financial losses during the summer months were smaller than analyst expectations had predicted. This significant jump underscores the continued appetite for AI-related assets, provided they can demonstrate concrete financial viability and operational efficiency.

AI Profitability And Energy Market Shifts

Beyond the specific controversy involving Jensen Huang, investors are increasingly concerned about a potential slowdown in the overall artificial intelligence industry. There are longstanding questions regarding whether AI technologies will prove profitable enough to justify the massive capital investments currently being poured into the sector. This skepticism is adding pressure to tech valuations and influencing broader market strategies.

In the energy trading sector, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.21 percent to close at $85.48 per barrel. Brent crude, which serves as the international standard for oil pricing, lost 1.20 percent to reach $91.65 per barrel. Brent prices have previously vacillated within a wide range of $72 to $120 per barrel since the conflict with Iran pushed prices significantly higher. These energy price fluctuations add another layer of complexity to the global economic outlook as traders navigate multiple competing risks.