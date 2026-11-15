Nvidia CEO Resignation and Anthropic IPO Dominate Market Week

Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia amid scandal while Anthropic prepares for a massive $1.4 trillion IPO, creating significant volatility in the AI sector.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday in a move that shocked global financial markets and upended the leadership structure of the world's most valuable company. The resignation follows a scandal involving allegations of inappropriate relationships with a Chinese national suspected by US intelligence to be a spy for Beijing, as well as affairs with two Nvidia employees. This event has sent ripples through the technology sector, raising immediate questions about the future direction of the chipmaker that has powered the recent artificial intelligence boom.

Interim Leadership and Congressional Scrutiny

Nvidia Board of Directors appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO to manage the company during this period of uncertainty. Kress will helm the upcoming quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, a critical moment for investors seeking clarity on the company's operational stability. She faces the daunting task of addressing the sudden departure of Huang while navigating ongoing investigations into potential violations of US export policy. Over the next month, Huang, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick are all expected to testify and answer questions from both chambers of Congress.

Also read Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei aims to 'underpromise and overdeliver' as IPO valuation drops below $2T hopes

The scrutiny extends beyond executive conduct to broader national security concerns. Huang had previously advocated for Nvidia's ability to sell its best chips into China, a stance that now draws intense legal and political examination. Analysts are closely watching for any signs of internal instability or further management departures that could destabilize the firm's strategic roadmap. The interim leadership structure is designed to maintain continuity while the board searches for a permanent replacement capable of guiding the company through these turbulent waters.

Market Reactions and Financial Projections

Despite the high-profile scandal, Nvidia reports that its sales are locked in well in advance, meaning its bottom line will not take an immediate hit for some time, if at all. However, market confidence has wavered, with several analysts downgrading the stock or cutting their price targets. Baird Equity Research analyst Tristan Gerra noted in an investor note on Thursday that the episode has not yet hit its bottom, citing multiple headwinds. These include potential H200 write-down charges, revenue adjustments, and risks of market share loss by 2029 as customers make contingency plans.

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The broader market continues to exhibit post-election volatility, with the S&P 500 returning to levels seen before election results due to offsetting crosscurrents. Investors are particularly attentive to Nvidia's quarterly results, given the company's status as the bellwether for the generative AI industry. The earnings report will serve as a stress test for investor sentiment, determining whether the scandal has fundamentally altered the growth narrative surrounding the AI hardware leader. Any indication of reduced demand or regulatory hurdles could significantly impact the stock's trajectory in the coming weeks.

Anthropic IPO and AI Sector Competition

Amidst the Nvidia drama, Anthropic is set to dominate headlines with its initial public offering, beginning trading under the Nasdaq ticker symbol ANT on Thursday, November 19. The company plans to sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78, targeting a market valuation between $1.3 trillion and $1.45 trillion. This valuation is lower than the initial projection of $2 trillion, reflecting recent turmoil in the AI sector. The IPO represents one of the most anticipated market events of the year, providing a major test for the sustainability of AI-based investments.

Anthropic reported explosive growth, with revenue surging 1206% to $33.2 billion for the first nine months of the year ending September 30. The company also revealed a significant investment structure, including a $10 billion commitment from Nvidia to a $26 billion private placement. The remaining $6 billion will come from other major technology firms, including Broadcom. This deep financial backing from industry giants like Nvidia is intended to signal confidence in Anthropic's long-term viability and technological potential.

Economic Data and Investor Outlook

The economic calendar this week includes key data points that will influence broader market trends alongside the corporate news. Retail sales data will be released on Tuesday, offering insights into consumer spending strength. Following this, the University of Michigan's twice-monthly consumer sentiment index will be published on Friday. These indicators will help investors gauge the overall health of the economy as they navigate the specific impacts of the AI sector's shifts.

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The combination of Nvidia's leadership crisis and Anthropic's high-stakes IPO creates a complex environment for market participants. While Nvidia's financials may remain stable in the short term due to pre-booked orders, the reputational and legal challenges pose long-term risks. Meanwhile, Anthropic's success will depend on maintaining investor interest despite the broader sector's volatility. The coming week will be pivotal in determining whether the AI trade can sustain its current momentum or if these structural shocks will trigger a wider reassessment of valuations.