Nvidia CEO Linked to Alleged Chinese Spy Amid Export‑Control Probe

The alleged affair between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former Chinese finance executive, has triggered a Singaporean investigation over possible illicit chip transfers, raising concerns over AI supply chains.

The alleged affair between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former Chinese finance executive, has sparked a probe in Singapore over potential illicit transfers of Nvidia chips to China. The scandal, revealed by the New York Times and confirmed by reports from the Associated Press, raises questions about the integrity of AI supply chains and the intersection of technology and national security.

Who Is Alice Huang and What Was Her Role?

Alpha Huang, also known as Huang Le, began her career in Chinese finance before moving into the technology sector. In March 2023 she became director and controlling shareholder of Megaspeed International, a Singapore‑based data‑center company described as an Nvidia cloud partner. Her holdings were later transferred to a Singaporean businessman, Tan Yong Pong, in November 2023.

Also read Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Face US Investigation

Prior to Megaspeed, Alice Huang held senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Co. from 2015 to 2017, including deputy general manager and executive director. Earlier work also included private‑banking roles at HSBC Hong Kong and investment banking at CITIC Securities.

Nvidia's Relationship with Megaspeed Comes Under Scrutiny

Nvidia lists Megaspeed as a partner on its website, while Megaspeed states it is a core business partner for Nvidia's computing‑power cloud in the Asia‑Pacific region. The company denied allegations that it routed Nvidia chips to China, saying it had no evidence of wrongdoing.

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Singapore's authorities investigated the matter after fresh reports about Alice Huang's alleged ties to Chinese intelligence. The government clarified that it had not opened investigations into the individual herself, but it warned that businesses circumventing export controls would not be condoned.

What Allegations Have Been Raised and How They Are Addressed?

New York Times reporters claim that a memo to U.S. policymakers contained intelligence indicating that Alice Huang was a spy for China's Ministry of State Security, recruited to influence Nvidia's supply of advanced chips to China. The Associated Press was unable to reach Huang for comment but noted that the Foreign Ministry of China dismissed the allegations as "unsubstantiated smears."

Short‑seller Culper Research, in May, stated that a Megaspeed employee still recognized Huang as the company's boss, despite public records indicating she had stepped down.

Impact on AI Supply Chains and Future Developments

The case illustrates the heightened scrutiny over international chip supply routes, especially for AI‑accelerating hardware. Nvidia and Megaspeed will likely face tighter export‑control reviews, and regulators in Singapore and the U.S. may impose additional oversight on companies involved in cross‑border data‑center operations.

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Both companies are expected to release statements clarifying their compliance with export regulations. Investors and partners will watch closely how the allegations and investigations resolve, as the outcomes could reshape partnerships in the global AI ecosystem.