Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to step down amid affair and spy suspicions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down after reports of affairs with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying and a senior company executive. CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO as the board searches for a permanent successor.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an AI powerhouse.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61 per cent, will not remain on the board. Pressure has been mounting on Huang in recent days after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman who U.S. authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

Also read Nvidia shares fall 7% as CEO Jensen Huang faces affair scandal and potential ouster

Nvidia Board Ousts CEO Huang Amid Spy Scandal

Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to consider his ouster, a person familiar with the matter said, after reports earlier in the day that Huang also had an extramarital affair with a senior company executive who reported to him. Huang's exit plunges the US$4-trillion company into uncertainty and threatens to disrupt an AI ecosystem that he helped bankroll by pouring Nvidia's swelling cash pile back into cloud providers, suppliers and the industry's biggest labs.

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Investor sentiment toward AI stocks has already been shaky as soaring cash burn and rising debt at traditionally cash-rich tech giants fuel doubts over whether the AI boom will pay off. In early trading on Thursday, Nvidia shares fell about 2.5 per cent as investors digested the news, reflecting the market's unease over the leadership shake-up.

Huang Exit Threatens US Chip Export Policy

The departure could also have far-reaching consequences for U.S. chip export policy, given Huang's push to preserve access to the Chinese market and his close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump said on Sunday that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country" and that the Nvidia chief had told him he had no idea the Chinese woman he had an affair with was a spy.

Huang's rock-star status For years, Nvidia was best known to gamers chasing top-tier graphics. But its chips' ability to perform many calculations at once has made them the oil of the AI boom and a strategic prize in the U.S.-China race to dominate the technology. It also made Nvidia the world's most valuable company.

Rock Star CEO Scrutiny Deepens Over Affairs

That turned Huang into a rock-star CEO, mobbed by fans in Taiwan and South Korea who ask him to sign books, posters and sometimes even their bodies. Such is his pull that stocks moved at his mere mention of company names at events. But scrutiny of his conduct has intensified in recent days after reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed who U.S. authorities have concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

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The two, who have been photographed together in Taiwan, Singapore and California, are not related. Washington has also investigated Megaspeed, a coveted official Nvidia cloud partner with priority access to its chips, over suspicions it helped China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under U.S. export controls, according to media reports. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

Board Probes Alienation of Foreign Intelligence

Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a probe, led by independent directors with outside legal counsel, into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. It also expressed confidence in him at the time. The controversy escalated on Wednesday when the New York Times reported Huang also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of health care, who reported to him.

The board's decision to act quickly underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the potential risk to Nvidia's reputation and strategic position. The company has not yet named a permanent successor, and analysts say the search could take months given the unique role Huang played in shaping both Nvidia and the broader AI landscape. Kress, a seasoned finance executive who has been with Nvidia since 2013, is expected to steady the ship during the transition.

She previously served as CFO at Cisco Systems and has been a key figure in Nvidia's financial strategy. Huang's departure marks the end of an era for Nvidia, which he co-founded in 1993 and led through decades of innovation in graphics processing and artificial intelligence. (Reporting by Anhata Rooprai and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)