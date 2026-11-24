Wall Street futures edge lower after a major surge as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO, calming AI market fears. Check global market updates, oil prices, and CAD strength.

Global equity markets exhibited muted trading conditions following a spectacular surge on Wall Street the previous day, where Jensen Huang's reinstatement as chief executive officer of Nvidia sparked a significant relief rally within the artificially intelligent technology sector. While the Nasdaq Composite index jumped more than 6 per cent in the prior session, current Wall Street futures have edged slightly lower, reflecting a consolidation of gains and a cautious approach from investors digesting the recent volatility.

Market Reaction to Huang Leadership Return

Nvidia shares and the broader artificial intelligence trade responded positively to the news of Jensen Huang taking back the reins, signaling that his leadership is viewed as critical for maintaining stability in the high-stakes semiconductor industry. Charu Chanana, the chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore, stated that Huang's reinstatement removes an important source of uncertainty that had plagued the market recently. The strategist emphasized that his return restores strategic continuity at the company and reduces the immediate risk of disruptions to its complex supply chain and long-term technology roadmap.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang Amid Political Pressure

The relief rally underscores the deep dependence of modern financial markets on Nvidia's performance and leadership stability. Investors had been bracing for potential volatility following the brief interim period without a permanent chief executive, making the confirmation of Huang's role a pivotal moment for institutional confidence. This shift in sentiment is expected to influence trading strategies across technology-heavy indices as traders reassess the near-term growth prospects of artificial intelligence infrastructure providers.

Global Indices and Earnings Watch

Overseas equity markets displayed mixed performance as Asian and European sessions traded with varying degrees of caution. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index closed 3.91 per cent higher, demonstrating strong bullish momentum in the region, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave back 0.73 per cent, indicating some profit-taking after recent gains. Pan-European markets also showed divergence, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.15 per cent in morning trading, Britain's FTSE 100 edging up 0.06 per cent, Germany's DAX declining 0.46 per cent, and France's CAC 40 climbing 0.32 per cent.

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In North America, Canadian investors are closely monitoring corporate results from major retailers Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and George Weston Ltd. as they assess consumer spending trends in a shifting economic landscape. On Wall Street, the focus shifts to a busy earnings calendar featuring reports from Dell Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Dollar Tree Inc., and HP Inc. These earnings releases will provide critical data points regarding consumer demand and corporate health in the technology and retail sectors.

Oil Prices Slide Amid Supply Concerns

Commodity markets faced downward pressure as oil prices fell to trade near three-month lows, driven by signs of rising crude supply and the potential for a future market surplus. Brent crude futures dropped 0.65 per cent to US$88.79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 0.59 per cent to US$79.70 a barrel. The decline occurred despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, as the market prioritized fundamental supply data over risk premiums in the short term.

Suvro Sarkar, head of energy research at DBS Bank, noted that Brent has largely lost any upward impetus in recent days as supply conditions remain benign. However, he cautioned that the market continues to weigh the possibility of a future supply glut against persistent Middle East tensions and ongoing shipping disruptions. The risk of prices rising again cannot be ruled out, as nothing has moved in U.S.-Iran talks, and both parties could move at some point to test the other's resolve in blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

Other commodities also saw adjustments, with spot gold down 0.5 per cent to US$3,611.99 an ounce after rising nearly 3 per cent the previous day. Gold prices touched a more than one-year low on Friday, reflecting a shift in investor preference away from safe-haven assets. U.S. gold futures fell 1.1 per cent to US$3,611.50, indicating a broad pullback in precious metals trading as equity markets regained their footing following the Nvidia-related surge.

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Currency and Bond Market Movements

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart during early trading, with the day range on the loonie recorded between 69.57 US cents and 69.71 US cents. Despite this intraday gain, the Canadian dollar remains down about 2.08 per cent against the greenback over the past month. It traded at $1.4349 per US$1, reflecting broader trends in North American monetary policy expectations and commodity price fluctuations. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.07 per cent to 104.25.

European currencies also saw modest gains, with the euro rising 0.17 per cent to US$1.0922 and the British pound gaining 0.21 per cent to US$1.3060. In the fixed-income sector, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last down at 4.924 per cent, suggesting continued investor demand for longer-term government debt. This downward pressure on yields often accompanies equity market consolidations as investors seek relative stability.

Looking ahead, economic data releases will provide further direction for global markets. Germany is set to release business conditions index data, while Japan PMIs will offer insights into regional economic health. In the United States, the ADP employment report, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index, FHFA house price index, and the Conference Board consumer confidence index will be released throughout the day. Additionally, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto, where he may offer commentary on monetary policy and economic outlook.