Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair with alleged Chinese spy; Colette Kress named interim CEO

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO after an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese government agent raised national security concerns. The board named Colette Kress as interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese government agent raised national security concerns, the company said Thursday.

The board named Colette Kress as interim CEO. She is the current executive vice president and chief financial officer. Huang faced growing calls to resign after his affair with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. U.S. intelligence agencies discovered the relationship and determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing, according to officials briefed on the matter.

Also read Top strategist: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair highlights key risk for tech companies

The two are not related. Late Wednesday, media reports said Huang had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee who reports to him. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang also had an affair with an Nvidia executive who reported to him. The Associated Press could not independently confirm those reports.

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Board Names Interim CEO and Chairman

The board of directors said Thursday it also named its first-ever chairman, Harvey C. Jones, an entrepreneur and venture investor. The leadership changes come as Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable companies, faces intense scrutiny over its ties to China and its export-control compliance. In its first statement since the scandal broke, Singapore-headquartered Megaspeed International said Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws extremely seriously.

Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government, said the statement signed by its chairman and CEO, Tan Yong Pong, who also goes by James Tan. Megaspeed said it has cooperated with the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, which handles enforcement of national security restrictions on exports of technology. It said it was ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant U.S. government authority.

It also said it has hired a U.S. law firm to handle a comprehensive census of its computer chips and to verify its export controls. Megaspeed welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and is committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operates responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with applicable U.S. laws, the company said. Its website prominently touts a partnership with Nvidia.

Nvidia Denies Security Breach and China Denial

Nvidia has said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information. China has denied that it engaged in an attempt to ensnare Huang, who heads one of the world's most valuable companies. Megaspeed faced claims last year that it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but in December said there was no evidence of such exports.

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Singapore has also said it is investigating such allegations. Apart from questions over national security, Megaspeed's finances also have drawn attention. Its total assets soared roughly 90-fold from late 2023 to 2024, to almost US$3 billion, according to Singapore corporate records. Nvidia has become a leader in making chips that power artificial intelligence, and Huang has lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China.

In January, he won Trump's approval for selling to China. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the administration would allow those sales to proceed. The resignation marks a stunning fall for Huang, who built Nvidia into the world's dominant maker of AI chips and became a sought-after voice in Washington on technology policy. Business analyst Ian Lee said Nvidia must immediately kick into very high gear to find a stellar CEO of that calibre.

Stock Falls as Kress Takes Over

Nvidia stock dropped as the board weighed Huang's future ahead of the announcement. Kress, a longtime Nvidia executive, takes over at a critical moment. She will be responsible for steadying the company, managing its relationship with the U.S. government and reassuring investors and customers. The board's decision to appoint Jones as its first chairman signals a push for stronger independent oversight as the company navigates the fallout.