Nvidia board weighs Jensen Huang future after alleged China spy affair

Nvidia stock falls as the board considers CEO Jensen Huang's future amid an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, and a federal chip-smuggling probe into Megaspeed.

Nvidia stock dropped as the company's board weighed the future of CEO Jensen Huang, according to a new report. The board review follows allegations that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, who is no relation to Jensen.

Alice Huang Alleged Chinese Spy

U.S. intelligence officials have identified Alice Huang as an alleged Chinese spy. A U.S. intelligence memo circulated among policymakers last spring identified Alice Huang as an asset of Beijing's Ministry of State Security, China's top intelligence agency. The memo said she was recruited to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang. The reported goal was part of a drive by Beijing's top spy agency to learn more about American A.I. chips.

Also read Nvidia Board to Decide on Ousting CEO Jensen Huang Amid Allegations

The intelligence effort also aimed to potentially influence Nvidia to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China. Jensen Huang has argued that continued U.S. sales to China would preserve American technological leadership. He has said such sales would keep Chinese customers reliant on U.S. technology. Alice Huang is described as tight with high-ranking executives in Asia's chip world.

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The company she helped launch, Megaspeed, runs data centers in Asia. Megaspeed bought nearly 5 billion dollars in Nvidia chips. Federal authorities suspect some of those chips landed in China. Alice Huang had been under surveillance as part of a federal chip-smuggling investigation into Megaspeed.

Investigators also found that some Chinese companies approved to buy Jensen Huang's chips either looked fake or had ties to the military. The Commerce Department is responsible for preventing America's adversaries from acquiring sensitive U.S. technology. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick issued a warning about the sales, according to Axios. Reports of Lutnick's warning raise questions about how much weight Commerce officials gave to potential national security risks.

Trump Briefed On Chip Sales

Those risks were weighed when approving sales of advanced Nvidia chips to entities affiliated with China. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump on the affair as they flew to China for a summit. The briefing occurred before Jensen Huang joined them on Air Force One. The trip and the briefing add a high-level political dimension to the unfolding story.

Business analyst Ian Lee said Nvidia must immediately kick into very high gear to find a stellar CEO of that calibre. The comment came as the board weighs Jensen Huang's future. Nvidia has impressed observers for decades, buying up graphics technologies in the 1990s and early 2000s. The company was relentless in having the best technology and acquiring strong engineers.

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Nvidia Central To AI Industry

The news comes as Nvidia remains central to the global A.I. chip industry. U.S. officials have long worried about advanced chips reaching China. The Commerce Department oversees export controls meant to block adversaries from acquiring sensitive U.S. technology. The reported probe into Megaspeed is part of that broader enforcement effort.