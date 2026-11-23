Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after consultation with the U.S. government and personal lobbying by President Trump. Huang faces congressional investigations, state and federal scrutiny over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday, following direct intervention by President Donald Trump and consultation with senior U.S. government officials.

The decision came less than two weeks after Huang resigned on Nov. 12 amid revelations of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative. Nvidia shares surged more than 30 percent after the announcement, reversing steep losses from the prior week. Huang said he is honoured to return to the company with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.

Also read Nvidia Board Unanimously Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang After 12-Day Resignation Drama

The board stated it received input from senior levels of the United States government and based on that input is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. Trump confirmed he personally called Nvidia's board to lobby for Huang's return. In a Truth Social post, Trump said the U.S. government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security.

He added that the Attorney General has confirmed the government does not possess evidence that Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct. Trump told CNBC he watched Nvidia's share price since the resignation, saying he saw a rocket ship going in the wrong direction and now it is going in the right direction and taking the whole market with it.

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Trump also said he intervened because the country lost 5 trillion dollars due to a bad election, referring to the broader market sell-off since the midterms. He said if he did not get involved, there would probably be a very sad Nvidia for a long time to come. Nvidia lost 1 trillion dollars in market value in the 10 days following Huang's resignation, which appeared to play a significant role in Trump's decision to act.

Trump posted an altered image on Truth Social mimicking the infamous photo of his failed assassination attempt, but featuring Huang instead. In the image, Huang holds up a red bra, possibly referencing the alleged affairs that led to his resignation, with an Nvidia flag waving in the background and a blood smear on his face. The original photo showed Trump with a bloodied ear being swarmed by Secret Service agents at a July 2024 rally in Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers react with shock to reinstatement

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill reacted with shock and skepticism. Republican Senator John Cornyn, who sits on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and the Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote: No national security risk? Based on what? Republican Rep.

Don Bacon of Nebraska said Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. He added that Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save him. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China, Bacon said.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, wrote that this reckless decision does not change the fact that Huang and Nvidia still owe Congress answers. She said Huang's return only increases the urgency to pass bipartisan export control bills and make sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put national security at risk.

Warren also said the Trump Administration needs to explain what input was given and by which senior officials to support Huang's reinstatement. Gina Raimondo, who was U.S. treasury secretary in former president Joe Biden's administration, questioned Trump's push to get Huang reinstated before investigations had played out. In an interview with CNBC, Raimondo pointed to investigations by the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Congress and said officials cannot ignore those probes.

Huang faces congressional scrutiny next week

Huang's first major test will come next week on Dec. 1, when he is scheduled to appear before three House committees investigating his ties to the suspected Chinese operative, Alice Huang, and the potential diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter is also set to face questioning alongside senior Commerce Department officials responsible for enforcing restrictions on chip exports.

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Huang is also scheduled for a closed-door session with House intelligence and foreign affairs committee members on Dec. 1, with a Senate banking committee appearance in the works. Those committees are led by Republicans currently, but Democrats will head them as of Jan. 3. Republican Sen.

Tom Cotton of Arkansas said if Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wanted his support, perhaps he should have responded to my many letters warning about these Chinese communist front companies and taking the threats of communist China more seriously. The controversy has drawn investigators beyond Capitol Hill. California's attorney general has subpoenaed Nvidia as part of an investigation connected to Huang's affair.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office would probe whether Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk in violation of law. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Nvidia over related matters. An inquiry by the Commerce Department into Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company Alice Huang was once associated with, over alleged violations of U.S. semiconductor export controls is also ongoing.

Nvidia claims no China compute revenue

Nvidia has said in multiple quarterly reports that it projects no compute revenue from China in forward-looking estimates. In its fiscal second quarter report, the company stated that under the current rules and geopolitical landscape, it is unable to create and deliver a competitive product for wide distribution in China's data center market with approval from both the U.S. and Chinese governments.

Martijn Rasser, vice president of technology leadership at the Special Competitive Studies Project and a former CIA officer, told Yahoo Finance that all the questions people have been raising in the press and on social media are still out there. He said that aspect of the story is still very much in play.

Rasser added that the news of the past few weeks has underscored in the mind of many legislators on Capitol Hill that not enough is being done to ensure that critical U.S. technologies stay out of the hands of our adversaries. Trump has repeatedly referred to Huang as a close associate and an important ally as Huang prepares to appear before Congress.

The president's involvement in the reinstatement has raised questions about the administration's influence over independent corporate governance and national security oversight.