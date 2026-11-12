Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Ouster Rumors Amid Market Volatility

Nvidia shares slide as reports emerge that CEO Jensen Huang may face removal from his position. Global markets react to the news alongside earnings season and commodity shifts.

Equity markets experienced significant turbulence as shares of Nvidia dropped sharply in premarket trading. The decline follows alarming reports that the semiconductor giant's board of directors may oust its longtime chief executive officer, Jensen Huang. This leadership shakeup comes after revelations regarding personal conduct involving two extramarital affairs.

Nvidia Leadership Crisis And AI Sector Impact

Wall Street futures showed a mixed reaction to the developing story. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed toward higher trading after major North American markets closed in positive territory yesterday. However, the Toronto Stock Exchange futures remained in the red, reflecting local investor caution. Nvidia sits at the center of an increasingly interconnected artificial intelligence ecosystem. Its potential turmoil arrives when financing conditions, hyperscaler capital expenditures, valuations, and returns on AI investment were already under intense scrutiny by analysts and investors alike.

Also read Nvidia is worth nearly 30% less if Jensen Huang is no longer CEO: tech analyst

Global Market Indices And Corporate Earnings

International equity markets displayed varied performance across different regions. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.48 percent during morning trading hours. Britain's FTSE 100 increased by 0.3 percent, while Germany's DAX gained 1.14 percent. France's CAC 40 advanced by 0.76 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.7 percent lower, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped by 1.26 percent.

Investors are closely monitoring corporate earnings reports to gauge economic health. In Canada, markets are reviewing results from Brookfield Corp., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Hudbay Minerals Inc., Stantec Inc., Northland Power Inc., and Choice Properties REIT. On Wall Street, attention focuses on earnings from Cisco Systems Inc. and Applied Materials Inc. Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore, noted that Nvidia's situation reflects broader sector anxiety.

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Commodity Prices And Energy Sector Shifts

Oil prices eased slightly after recovering from earlier losses. Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia offset pressure from rising crude output. Brent futures were down 0.5 percent at US$92.30 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.47 percent to US$86.12 per barrel. Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Associates, stated that market players are vacillating between tentative truces in Ukraine and the Middle East and ongoing atrocities against energy infrastructure and ships.

Spot gold declined 1.4 percent to US$3,931.54 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.6 percent to US$3,936.80. These movements highlight investor hesitation amid complex global political landscapes. The interplay between conflict risks and supply constraints continues to drive volatility in commodity markets.

Currency Markets And Economic Indicators

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart. The day range on the loonie was 69.76 U.S. cents to 70.22 U.S. cents in early trading. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.47 percent against the greenback over the past month. It traded at $1.4253 per US$1. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, edged down 0.03 percent to 102.87. The euro climbed 0.04 percent to US$1.1095. The British pound slipped 0.02 percent to US$1.3272.

In bond markets, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last up at 4.994 percent. Economic data releases will further influence market sentiment. China reported a current account surplus on schedule. Canadian building permits data for September was also released. U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Nov. 7 came in at an estimate of 194,000. This figure represents an increase of 5,000 from the previous week. Investors also watched U.S. existing home sales for October. The Street projected an annualized rate decline of 3.0 percent. The U.S. budget balance for October was scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET.