Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang face a class action lawsuit accusing them of hiding Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, causing a $330 billion market value drop.

Nvidia and Chief Executive Jensen Huang were sued on Monday in a proposed class action accusing them of defrauding shareholders by concealing Huang's ties with a suspected Chinese spy.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Jose, California, five minutes after the U.S. stock market closed. The complaint alleges the defendants misled shareholders about Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed who is not related to him. It also claims they did not disclose that the matter raised national security concerns that threatened Nvidia's reputation and business prospects.

Also read Could Nvidia survive without its ultra-powerful CEO, Jensen Huang?

New York Times Reports Intelligence Ties

The New York Times reported last month about the alleged relationship and that U.S. authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia announced a probe into the matter on Sunday. Jensen Huang told Nvidia's employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship. He co-founded Nvidia and has led the Santa Clara, California-based company as it became the world's most valuable chipmaker.

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Nvidia's shares closed down 4.3 per cent on Monday, reducing its market capitalization by approximately US$190 billion. According to a new report, the market value drop reached $330 billion, raising questions about the investigation's impact on global markets. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit was filed five minutes after the U.S. stock market closed.

It is common for shareholders to sue companies after unexpected share price declines. Nvidia shareholders led by Mark Kistenmacher are seeking unspecified damages from the defendants. The case is a proposed class action on behalf of shareholders. Jensen Huang has become one of the world's most prominent symbols of the artificial intelligence boom.

Market Value Drop Raises Global Questions

The lawsuit could affect his standing and Nvidia's business prospects amid national security concerns. The report on the market value drop was provided by Amanda Lang, who breaks down Nvidia's $330-billion market value drop and how it raises questions about the investigation's impact on the global markets. The lawsuit adds to scrutiny of Nvidia's leadership and its ties to China. U.S. authorities have concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset, according to the New York Times.

Nvidia announced a probe into the matter on Sunday, a day before the lawsuit was filed. The company has not commented on the lawsuit. The shareholders are seeking damages for the decline in Nvidia's stock price. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Jose, California.

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Shareholders Seek Damages For Stock Decline

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis. Additional reporting on market impact by Amanda Lang.