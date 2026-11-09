China denies spy plot as Nvidia probes CEO Jensen Huang affair

China dismissed spying allegations against Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as unsubstantiated smears, while Nvidia investigates his acknowledged affair with a business executive U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing.

China denied on Monday there was a spy plot attempt to ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the spying allegations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated and nothing but smears against China. Huang has acknowledged to the Nvidia board that he had been intimate with a business executive who U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times. Nvidia said on Sunday that the company would launch an investigation into the case. Huang did not name the person in the extramarital affair.

Also read Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang

China Rejects Spy Allegations Against Nvidia Boss

China had previously denied the New York Times report that said Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang. She ran a company that faced claims of smuggling advanced chips into China, and the report said she was a spy for Beijing. Chinese media have largely focused on Huang admitting to the affair and state media outlets have mainly echoed the official government line.

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Some have said the New York Times report was aimed at destabilizing U.S.-China relations. Also on Monday, Nvidia shares dropped roughly five per cent in pre-market trading. The chips company CEO is at the centre of a controversy over whether he drove sales of advanced computer chips to China, in spite of U.S. tech restrictions aimed at limiting China's ability to access these advanced technologies. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft.

The key questions are whether he was aware of any espionage activities and whether any confidential or strategically sensitive information was compromised, said George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a Washington-based consultancy. Those questions require evidence rather than speculation, he added in a text message to reporters.

Nvidia CEO Lobbied For Chip Sales To China

Huang had pushed to loosen chip sales restrictions to China in recent years, successfully lobbying U.S. President Donald Trump to allow his company to sell H200 chips this year. However, it is uncertain if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy these chips en masse. Nvidia said in a filing in August that it sold only a small amount to China as such sales are restricted by the Chinese government.

While those chips are not Nvidia's most cutting-edge models, they are still advanced. Previously, Huang also lobbied Trump to sell the less-advanced H20 chips, which were designed for the Chinese market while complying with U.S. export restrictions. Whenever China-U.S. relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows, the state-owned Global Times said. The controversy comes amid broader attention on technology, trade and national security between Washington and Beijing.

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Nvidia's board is now reviewing the matter, and the company has not named the executive involved. U.S. intelligence findings cited in the New York Times report have not been publicly detailed. Associated Press business writer Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong contributed to this report. Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press