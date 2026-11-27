Documents reveal Nvidia Blackwell processors installed in Shanghai facility linked to Alice Huang and Megaspeed, violating US export controls.

Documents filed with Chinese regulators have revealed that Nvidia Corp. Blackwell semiconductors are installed in a Shanghai data center directly linked to Alice Huang, the central figure in an ongoing controversy regarding US chip exports. The findings confirm the presence of Nvidia Corp. GB300 NVL72 rack systems, among the most powerful data center products the company manufactures, within the Yangtze River Delta Project.

Core Details of Hardware Installation

Specific serial numbers in filings submitted to Chinese authorities in November identify the hardware as a GB300 NVL72 rack, a device weighing over 1,500 kilograms and containing 72 Blackwell Ultra chips. Shanghai Shuoyao offered this specific hardware as collateral to secure a 96 million yuan loan, equivalent to approximately $14 million, from Shanghai Innovation Bank. These documents provide the first public evidence that Nvidia Corp. processors designed for advanced AI training have entered a Chinese facility associated with Huang and her company, Megaspeed.

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A second firm, Shanghai Kezhan, also described a GB200 server reliant on Blackwell chips at the same facility. Shanghai Kezhan, which is controlled by a Tokyo-based parent company, listed the server when it obtained a 90 million yuan loan in late 2025 from a finance-leasing firm wholly owned by a local Shanghai government agency. These server racks were previously restricted from shipping to China without explicit US licenses.

Stakeholder Positions and Compliance Disputes

The installation of this equipment contradicts explicit directives from the Trump administration, which stated it does not want these chips, utilized by OpenAI and Anthropic PBC for training cutting-edge models, in the Asian country. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang previously claimed such hardware was too large to smuggle, noting the GB300 NVL72 is the size of a gigantic fridge. Despite these claims, US officials believe a shadow trade of these products worth billions is occurring, putting Nvidia Corp. under intense scrutiny.

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Bloomberg News traced the serial number to a manufacturer, Gigabyte Technology Co., based in Taiwan, which assembles Nvidia chips into servers. When contacted, Gigabyte Technology Co. declined to answer questions regarding the original buyer, citing company policy and stating that all transactions comply with applicable laws and regulations at the time. The company asserted that all business is subject to internal compliance requirements and relevant laws, though it did not provide details on the transaction chain.

Shanghai Shuoyao, the entity that procured the rack, has significant overlap with Singapore-based Megaspeed, which is under US investigation for suspected chip smuggling. In a rare public statement, Shanghai Shuoyao confirmed it is a service provider for Megaspeed but described the partnership as limited to ordinary commercial cooperation. Megaspeed, founded by Alice Huang in 2023, has denied wrongdoing regarding the US probe, which led to the company being placed on a US trade blacklist.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

The Yangtze River Delta Project is described in local media as a facility designed to house up to 800,000 servers, with Kang Wei serving as its president. Alice Huang founded Megaspeed, a neocloud that received Nvidia Corp. approval within four days of creation and became the chipmaker's largest Southeast Asian customer. The presence of restricted hardware at this site highlights the complexities of enforcing export controls on large-scale industrial equipment.

It remains unclear exactly how the GB300 rack navigated through local distribution networks to reach Shanghai Shuoyao or the specific site. Products often pass through several hands before installation, and some items smuggled into China were originally sold to parties in unrestricted areas. Nvidia Corp. has not responded to questions regarding the diversion, maintaining its previous stance that there was no black market for its products prior to recent revelations.

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This development marks a significant escalation in the geopolitical tension surrounding high-end semiconductor trade. The explicit refusal by the Trump administration to allow these chips into the country, combined with the blacklisting of Megaspeed, signals a tightening of enforcement mechanisms. The case underscores the challenges faced by regulators in tracking hardware that is both valuable and physically cumbersome.