Nuxalk Nation Deploys Mounties for Student Escort After Fatal Bear Attack

The Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola is sending Mounties to escort students after a mother and daughter were killed by a bear. This move follows a tragic incident that has prompted a voluntary curfew and increased patrols in the region.

Members of the Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola, British Columbia, have confirmed that additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers have been deployed to the area. These officers will be responsible for escorting local students to and from school following a tragic bear attack that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter.

Emergency Safety Measures Implemented

In a social media post, the Nuxalk Nation announced that police officers will also conduct increased night patrols in the community. The force will offer voluntary rides home for any youth who are out after dark to ensure their safety. A voluntary 8 p.m. curfew has been imposed in the region, which is located approximately 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver.

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Authorities are currently searching for the bear or bears responsible for the fatal incident. The community held a drum circle on Wednesday to honour Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed. Their bodies were discovered near a set of trails earlier in the week, prompting an immediate response from local leaders and law enforcement.

Community Mourning and Support

A fundraising page established by relative Mary Melissa Smith thanked the Nuxalk Nation for organizing the tribute to the victims. The post also highlighted the immense compassion and support shown by community members during this difficult time. The outpouring of solidarity has helped to strengthen community bonds as residents cope with the loss.

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Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant and adhere to the new safety protocols. The Nuxalk Nation is working closely with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to provide peace of mind for families and students in the area. The voluntary nature of the curfew and rides aims to encourage compliance without imposing strict legal penalties.

Historical Context of Bear Encounters

The Bella Coola region has a history of encounters with bears, including a significant attack in November of last year. During that incident, a grizzly bear attacked a group of approximately 20 elementary school students and teachers. The attack left one adult and three children badly injured, causing widespread concern about safety in the area.

The bear involved in the November attack was never captured. The BC Conservation Officer Service has stated that bear DNA collected from the scene of last year's attack will be compared with samples gathered in the wake of the latest incident. This comparison is crucial for determining if the same animal is responsible for both attacks.

As the search continues, authorities remain focused on identifying the specific threat to the community. The Nuxalk Nation and local law enforcement are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents. The community will continue to support the families of Jenny Balcarras and Selah Reed during this period of mourning and adjustment.