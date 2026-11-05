Nutrien Q3 profit falls to 61 cents per share, misses estimates on nitrogen weakness

Nutrien reported third-quarter earnings of 61 cents per share, below analyst estimates of 80 cents, as weak nitrogen fertilizer demand in Brazil and high gas and sulfur costs pressured margins, while potash demand remained strong.

Nutrien reported third-quarter earnings of 61 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of 80 cents per share, as a slump in nitrogen fertilizer sales and higher sulfur and other production costs dragged on profitability.

The Saskatoon-based company, the world's largest potash producer, said on Thursday that financially squeezed farmers, especially in Brazil, are putting off nitrogen fertilizer purchases while global demand for potash, its main product, remains high. Nutrien expects U.S. farmers to catch up with fall fertilizer applications in coming weeks due to better recent weather and the need to replenish soils drained by this year's crop.

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Mine Closures and Reinvestment Plans

The company will close its Florida phosphate fertilizer mine and processing operations in the first half of 2027 due to poor profitability and depleting reserves. It has now finished closing its Trinidad nitrogen fertilizer plant because of uncertain natural gas supply and issues with port charges. Nutrien is retaining and reinvesting in its more efficient Aurora, North Carolina phosphate mine and complex, which it had also been considering selling.

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President and Chief Executive Ken Seitz said having production located in North America is an advantage over producers in regions such as Europe, which face far higher natural gas costs. The competitive advantages are extraordinary, Seitz said. That gives us the confidence to invest, that gives us the confidence to unlock more production. Despite high prices for nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, high natural gas and sulfur prices have constrained margins for those products, spurring some companies to reduce production.

Nutrien attributed falling nitrogen fertilizer and other product sales in Brazil to farmers running low on credit. The company expects Chinese demand to remain firm to ensure food security. The results come as fertilizer production challenges affect the industry globally, with high input costs and credit constraints weighing on farmers in key markets.

Global Fertilizer Market Pressures

The earnings miss underscores the pressure on Nutrien's nitrogen business even as potash demand stays strong, and the company continues to reshape its production footprint by exiting less profitable assets. Reporting by Ed White and Khusbu Jena; Editing by Susan Fenton.