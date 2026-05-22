Nurses' Union in British Columbia Signs Tentative Contract Agreement with Increased Wages and Benefits

The union representing about 60,000 nurses in British Columbia has reached a tentative contract agreement with their provincial employer, providing a 12 per cent wage hike over four years in addition to improvements to benefits, workplace safety measures, and provisions for better working conditions.

The union representing about 60,000 nurses in British Columbia and their provincial employer have reached a tentative contract agreement that would give members a 12 per cent wage hike over four years.

The deal comes after members of the BC Nurses' Union voted this month more than 98 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary. The union says in a news release that in addition to the wage increase, it has negotiated improvements to benefits, workplace safety measures, and provisions for better working conditions.

The release says it has also negotiated an agreement with the Ministry of Health, securing 'significant additional funding' toward the implementation of minimum nurse-to-patient ratios across the province. The province says additional details on the deal will be made public after ratification is complete on both the employer's side and the nurses' side





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Nurses' Union Tentative Contract Agreement Wage Hike Benefits Workplace Safety Measures Better Working Conditions BC Nurses' Union Strike Action Ministry Of Health Nurses British Columbia Tentative Four-Year Deal Doctors' Union Workload Pressures

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