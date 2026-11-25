BC College of Nurses and Midwives suspends Nancy Luong for seven days due to intentional misconduct involving unauthorized filming and lack of supervision.

Nhat Nancy Luong, a licensed practical nurse based in New Westminster, has been suspended from practice for seven days by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives. The disciplinary action stems from findings of intentional professional misconduct that violated established safety and procedural standards within the province's healthcare framework.

Specific Violations Detail Serious Breaches

The regulatory body published a discipline order on October 22, confirming that Luong consented to a formal reprimand and the temporary suspension of her nursing license. The college identified three distinct failures in professional conduct that collectively constituted a serious breach of the Health Professions and Occupations Act. These violations included performing medical procedures without valid client-specific orders and failing to ensure an appropriate healthcare professional remained on-site during such procedures.

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A particularly unusual aspect of the misconduct involved Luong agreeing to have a medical procedure filmed for marketing purposes. This decision to prioritize promotional content over strict clinical protocols was highlighted by the college as a deliberate choice rather than an error in judgment. The summary of the situation explicitly states that she did not maintain the necessary professional boundaries required when documenting or promoting medical aesthetics services.

Intentional Conduct and Professional Experience

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives emphasized that the nature of these violations was intentional, noting that Luong did not acknowledge wrongdoing during the proceedings. The discipline order highlights that as an experienced nurse, Luong should have been fully aware of her professional responsibilities and the legal requirements governing her practice. The college determined that there was no evidence of clinical practice deficits, meaning her technical skills were not in question, but rather her conduct was a matter of choice.

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Officials noted that the respondent licensee is an experienced nurse who should have been aware of their professional responsibilities. The decision to proceed with procedures without proper orders and to allow filming suggests a conscious disregard for regulatory standards. This distinction between skill deficit and intentional misconduct is critical in determining the severity of disciplinary measures imposed on regulated health professionals in British Columbia.

Employment Context and Future Implications

According to the college's online directory, Luong's primary employer is listed as Nancy's Medical Aesthetics in New Westminster. While the discipline order does not specify the exact medical procedures that were performed or filmed, the implications for her practice are immediate and binding. The seven-day suspension serves as a punitive measure and a warning regarding the enforcement of safety protocols and ethical standards in medical aesthetics.

The outcome of this case underscores the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives' commitment to maintaining strict oversight of licensed practical nurses. By publishing the details of the misconduct, the college aims to reinforce the expectation that all healthcare professionals must adhere to client-specific orders and ensure appropriate supervision during medical interventions. This ruling sets a precedent for how intentional non-compliance with safety and marketing regulations is treated in the province.