Nurse agrees to one-year suspension for diverting narcotics

A registered nurse employed at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster has agreed to a one-year suspension for diverting narcotics.

A registered nurse who works at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster has agreed to a one-year suspension for diverting narcotics. The nurse, Allison Woodworth, is accused of removing 3,750 mg of hydromorphone from the workplace.

Nurse Admits Misconduct Regarding Narcotics

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives investigated Woodworth for misconduct between December 2024 and April 2025. Woodworth admitted the misconduct and the investigation committee determined that there was no patient harm.

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However, the committee could not determine whether Woodworth benefited from her conduct. This is not Woodworth's first time being disciplined for similar conduct. In 2021, she was disciplined for mishandling narcotic medication on multiple occasions. The incident happened before a provincial government initiative in February of 2025, that aimed to transition its 'safe supply' program to a 'witnessed only' model to prevent the diversion of opioids into the black market.

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This 'safe supply' program is in place to provide prescribed alternatives for people addicted to drugs in B.C.