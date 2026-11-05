Nuggetss Nikola Jokic Leads Denver Past Raptors 128-109

Nikola Jokic recorded his third triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Toronto Raptors 128-109 on November 4, 2026.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic delivered a masterclass performance on Wednesday night, leading his team to a decisive 128-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Ball Arena in Denver. Jokic finished with 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, securing his third triple-double of the current NBA season. The win marked a significant turnaround for Denver, who had struggled with consistency in their recent home games before this dominant display.

Jokic Dominates With Triple-Double Stats

Jokic's statistical output was the centerpiece of the Nuggets' offensive engine, providing both scoring punch and playmaking precision throughout the contest. His ability to control the tempo and impact every facet of the game forced the Raptors defense into difficult decisions on nearly every possession. This performance solidified Jokic's reputation as one of the league's most versatile and efficient players, as he consistently found open teammates and converted high-percentage shots near the basket.

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The 32 points he scored were not just volume-based but came with high efficiency, complemented by his vision to distribute the ball effectively to open shooters. The 10 rebounds ensured Denver controlled the glass, limiting second-chance opportunities for Toronto. This triple-double streak highlights the Nuggets' reliance on Jokic's all-around game to carry the offensive load against resilient Eastern Conference opponents.

Hopkins Sets Career High in Key Role

Rookie forward Bryce Hopkins emerged as a crucial spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 18 points to lead six other Nuggets players who finished in double figures. His contribution provided necessary depth and energy, allowing the starting unit to maintain their intensity without fatigue setting in. Hopkins' performance was particularly timely, as Denver needed additional scoring support to build and maintain a substantial lead against a competitive Raptors squad.

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Other key contributors included Aaron Gordon, who added 17 points, and Jamal Murray, who posted 14 points along with seven assists. This balanced scoring attack ensured that the Raptors defense could not focus solely on stopping Jokic or the primary ball-handlers. The collective effort resulted in the Nuggets' most lopsided victory of the season, a stark contrast to their earlier home struggles where they had lost two of their first three games at the Ball Arena.

Nuggets Outscore Raptors 41-15 in Third

The turning point of the game occurred in the third quarter, where Denver outscored Toronto 41-15 to build a commanding 23-point lead. After trailing 67-64 at halftime, the Nuggets exploded with offensive efficiency, shooting 68.2% from the field during the period. Their inside game was particularly lethal, as they converted 76.5% of their shots from within the 3-point arc while forcing the Raptors to miss 18 of their 23 field goal attempts.

This defensive clampdown and offensive barrage彻底 shifted the momentum, exposing Toronto's inability to adjust to Denver's speed and precision. The Nuggets' ability to switch gears and execute at a high level after the break demonstrated their championship pedigree. Toronto's struggles from beyond the arc continued in the second half, as they converted only 3 of 15 three-point attempts after a respectable 9 of 19 performance in the first half.

Raptors Struggle With Shooting And Defense

For the Toronto Raptors, RJ Barrett paced the team with 22 points, marking the seventh time in eight games this season he has scored at least 20 points. Despite Barrett's individual efforts, the team lacked the collective firepower to keep pace with Denver's explosive third-quarter run. Scottie Barnes contributed 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals, showcasing his all-around game but unable to single-handedly reverse the momentum against a fully engaged Nuggets team.

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The Raptors' shooting woes from deep proved fatal, as their 3-for-15 performance in the second half highlighted their offensive stagnation. Denver's defensive scheme effectively contested perimeter shots while collapsing into the paint, forcing Toronto into low-percentage attempts. This inability to generate efficient offense outside of their primary scorers left the Raptors vulnerable to Denver's balanced attack and relentless pace.

Nuggets Advance With Record Of Seven Wins

The 19-point margin of victory improved the Denver Nuggets' record to seven wins in the early season, providing a confidence boost after a shaky start at home. The team's ability to rally from a 23-point deficit against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the week showed their resilience, but this win demonstrated their capacity to dominate from the outset when executing at peak efficiency. Denver will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming schedule as they continue to fine-tune their chemistry.

Next, the Toronto Raptors travel to Milwaukee for a game on Friday night, seeking to regroup and address their shooting struggles. The Nuggets, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their home-court advantage and build on this comprehensive team performance. With Jokic in form and supporting cast members like Hopkins stepping up, Denver appears well-positioned to remain a formidable force in the Western Conference standings as the season progresses.