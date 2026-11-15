NTSB Investigates Atlantic Asphalt Tanker Crash with American Heritage Cruise Ship in New Orleans

Federal investigators examine steering failures that caused a tanker to strike a cruise ship in the Mississippi River, injuring 32 people. Early findings reveal rudder issues and a chaotic collision sequence.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its initial findings regarding the collision between the Atlantic Asphalt tanker and the American Heritage cruise ship in the Mississippi River. This incident occurred on Friday, resulting in significant damage and numerous injuries among passengers, crew members, and law enforcement officers. The preliminary investigation focuses on mechanical failures that led to the catastrophic accident in New Orleans.

Steering Mechanism Failure Causes Collision

NTSB accident investigator Bart Barnum stated during a briefing in New Orleans that the exact cause of the steering failure remains under active scrutiny. He noted that multiple factors could contribute to the issue, which investigators are examining with high priority. The core mechanical problem involved the tanker's rudder becoming stuck in a starboard, or right-facing, position.

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This malfunction caused the 520-foot Atlantic Asphalt to veer sharply toward the east bank of the river. The vessel struck the American Heritage cruise ship approximately two minutes after the rudder became immobilized. The impact sent the cruise ship rolling, throwing individuals into the water and causing widespread panic on board.

Emergency Response and Casualty Data

The collision resulted in 32 individuals being transported to local hospitals for treatment. Among those injured were two police officers who were ejected from the vessel when it began to roll. Medical officials have confirmed that none of the injuries sustained during the crash are critical, providing a slight measure of relief amid the chaos.

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By Sunday, the number of hospitalized patients had decreased to six. The American Heritage cruise ship was carrying 140 passengers and 50 crew members at the time of the accident. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker had a crew of 19 personnel on board. The city of New Orleans released a statement confirming these casualty figures and the current status of those receiving care.

Technical Evidence and Data Recorder Details

Audio data captured by the ship's data recorder provides critical insights into the moments leading up to the impact. The recordings include sounds consistent with the vessel's whistle being activated, signaling distress to nearby traffic. Broadcasts over the marine radio included urgent warnings and repeated requests for assistance from the crew.

The data also reveals commands issued to deploy the vessel's anchors in an attempt to stabilize the ship. Emergency ship handling orders were transmitted as the crew tried to mitigate the collision. NTSB Member John DeLeeuw urged the public to submit any photos or videos of the crash to aid the ongoing investigation. This evidence collection is crucial for understanding the precise timeline of events.

Financial Damages and Legal Proceedings

The financial impact of the accident is substantial, with the tanker causing at least $1 million in damage to its terminal. The structural integrity of the infrastructure has been compromised, requiring immediate repair and assessment. Federal authorities have moved quickly to secure the scene and preserve evidence for future legal proceedings.

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A judge issued a warrant on Friday granting federal officials temporary control of the Atlantic Asphalt. This legal measure ensures that the vessel remains available for detailed examination by investigators. The NTSB expects to release a preliminary report within 30 days, which will outline the definitive causes of the steering failure.

Community Impact and Ongoing Inquiries

The crash has drawn attention to maritime safety protocols in the Mississippi River corridor. John DeLeeuw praised the excellent response provided by federal, state, local, and private vessels during the rescue operation. The rapid coordination of these assets helped save lives and minimize further harm to those in the water.

As the investigation continues, authorities are relying on technical data and witness accounts to reconstruct the sequence of failures. The focus remains on determining whether human error, mechanical defect, or environmental factors played a primary role. The Atlantic Asphalt remains under federal custody as investigators work to complete their assessment of the incident.