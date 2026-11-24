The Beaver Supermoon reaches peak illumination at 9:53 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Observe this bright lunar event from Monday through Wednesday with no special gear required for viewing.

The Beaver Supermoon will dominate the night sky for observers in North America during the first half of November. This celestial event marks the second supermoon of the calendar year and serves as the initial appearance of three consecutive supermoons. The sequence begins with this November display, followed by lunar events on December 23 and January 22.

Citizens seeking to witness the phenomenon should check local forecasts for clear skies. Visibility is optimal from Monday through Wednesday. No specialized astronomical equipment is necessary for basic observation, although binoculars or telescopes can enhance the viewing experience.

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Lunar Perigee and Brightness Mechanics

The Old Farmer's Almanac defines this lunar phase as a supermoon because it occurs near perigee. This orbital position represents the point where the moon sits at its closest distance to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Consequently, the moon appears brighter and larger than a standard full moon.

The visual difference is subtle for casual viewers compared to a typical full moon. However, the contrast becomes significant when compared to a micromoon. A micromoon occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a smaller and dimmer appearance. Comparing these two extremes highlights the optical impact of the lunar orbit.

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Peak Illumination Schedule and Viewing Tools

Accurate timing is essential for maximum visibility of the Beaver Supermoon. The moon will reach its peak illumination at 9:53 a.m. EST on Tuesday. This specific moment marks the maximum brightness of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth. Observers must account for time zone differences when planning their viewing schedules.

The phenomenon remains observable from Monday through Wednesday morning. The The Weather Network confirms this window for public viewing. Individuals can determine the exact moonrise and moonset times for their specific location by using the Farmer's Almanac Moonrise and Moonset Calculator. This tool provides localized data for precise observation planning.

Historical Naming and Native American Folklore

The designation Beaver Supermoon stems from early Native American, Colonial American, and European folklore traditions. The name reflects seasonal activities and wildlife behaviors associated with late autumn in North America. During this specific period, beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges.

These animals have already laid up sufficient food stores for the long winter ahead. The naming convention also references the historical fur trade in North America. It was the designated season for trapping beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts. This historical context anchors the lunar name in agricultural and hunting cycles.

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Previous Lunar Events and Future Outlook

The last supermoon, known as the Wolf Moon, appeared earlier in the year in January. That event earned its name because wolves howl more frequently during that specific time of year. The Old Farmer's Almanac links lunar names to distinct seasonal animal behaviors throughout the twelve months.

The current Beaver Supermoon is followed by two additional supermoons. The next event in the sequence occurs on December 23. The final supermoon of the year will appear on January 22. These three consecutive events offer multiple opportunities for lunar observation throughout the winter season.