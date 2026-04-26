Novel Vet Clinic Aims to Redefine Pet Care with Transparent Pricing and Empowered Techs

A new veterinary clinic in Burlington, Ontario, called Novel, is challenging traditional pet care models by offering transparent pricing, a membership program, and a greater role for veterinary technicians to address rising costs and improve access to care.

Brendon Laing and Emma Harris, representing different facets of the veterinary world – a veterinarian and an entrepreneur respectively – have united over shared concerns regarding systemic issues within pet care.

These issues, they believe, create financial burdens for both pet owners and veterinary professionals. Their response is Novel, a new veterinary clinic in Burlington, Ontario, envisioned as a potential model for a reformed industry. Dr. Laing, a former president of the Ontario Veterinary Medicine Association, emphasizes the need to redefine the current approach. He asks, How can we offer different solutions and better cater to the needs of our clients?

The rising cost of pet care is a significant issue, with over half of Canadian households owning pets and a substantial portion delaying or skipping vet visits due to financial constraints. A recent survey by Gallup and PetSmart Charities of Canada revealed that half of pet owners were foregoing veterinary care primarily because of the expense. Novel addresses these concerns through two key strategies: transparent pricing and a restructured team dynamic.

The clinic publishes prices for common services on its website, and offers a membership program ($24-$30 monthly) providing discounts of 20% or more, along with waived exam fees. Ms. Harris highlights the problematic nature of exam fees, currently averaging $150 in the province, which often lead owners to adopt a wait-and-see approach, potentially worsening conditions and increasing treatment costs. The clinic utilizes veterinary technicians to handle most routine appointments and wellness checks, reserving veterinarian involvement for more complex cases.

This approach mirrors the structure of dental care, where hygienists manage the majority of appointments. This model also addresses the high demand and cost associated with veterinarians, allowing Novel to offer competitive salaries to its vet techs – around $100,000 annually, double the provincial average. Novel’s first client, Melissa Shearer, experienced firsthand the benefits of this new approach. Following a cancer diagnosis for her dog Loki, she saved nearly $1,700 through discounts and the elimination of exam fees.

While the membership model isn’t universally cost-effective for consistently healthy pets, Ms. Harris notes that it typically pays for itself by the second appointment and remains optional, with approximately 30% of clients choosing not to subscribe. The clinic’s design, resembling a library, reflects its name – evoking both innovation and a fresh start. Ms. Shearer has since brought her new dog, Tāne, to Novel, continuing to benefit from the care provided by registered veterinary technicians.

This emphasis on utilizing vet techs, considered the nurses of the animal world, is central to Novel’s philosophy. The expanded role for vet techs, offering higher salaries and increased responsibility, is proving popular with staff, like Mandy Sheehan, a 17-year veteran of veterinary medicine, who feels valued and respected. Novel also acknowledges the importance of considering treatment options that, while not always the most advanced, can still deliver positive outcomes at a lower cost





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