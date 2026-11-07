Nova Scotians rally against AI data centre in Point Tupper

Hundreds protested in Halifax and other Nova Scotia communities against a planned AI data centre in Point Tupper, citing water and electricity concerns.

Hundreds of people rallied across Nova Scotia on Saturday, November 7, 2026, to oppose the construction of an AI data centre in the province. The largest gathering took place in Halifax, where hundreds stood in the rain in front of Province House, many holding placards.

The demonstrations respond to a plan by EverWind Fuels to build the first phase of an AI data centre in Point Tupper by next year. According to the report, the planned facility is intended to support Anthropic, the American AI company behind the chatbot Claude. Rainy weather did not stop residents from turning out in several communities. The protests were sparked by concerns over the water and electricity needed to run data centres.

Also read Nova Scotia Donates 14-Metre White Spruce for 2026 Tree for Boston Ceremony

Opposition Spreads Across Nova Scotia

Demonstrators gathered in at least four Nova Scotia communities, with the largest crowd in Halifax. Hundreds turned out in front of Province House in the provincial capital to voice their opposition. Outside Halifax, about 200 people assembled in Kentville, roughly 150 gathered in Port Hawkesbury, and dozens met at Centre Square in Truro. The spread of gatherings shows that opposition to the EverWind Fuels project was not limited to a single city.

Advertisement

Many of the placards carried at the protests focused on the water and electricity required for data centres. Those two resources are the central concerns that demonstrators highlighted in their messages to the public and to decision makers. EverWind Fuels has said it intends to draw electricity from the provincial energy grid until its onshore turbines are built.

The company holds approvals for the wind farms that would supply that power, but it has not yet started construction on them, which means the grid would carry the load in the interim. This gap is the reason the company has given for initially relying on the provincial grid to power the Point Tupper facility. The first phase of the Point Tupper data centre is scheduled to be built by next year, according to the report.

Global Backlash Against AI Data Centres

The source does not provide further details on construction milestones, water use volumes, or the exact timing of the onshore turbines, so those questions remain open based on the information available. The protests took place against a backdrop of growing global backlash against AI data centres, including a recent incident in Amsterdam where protesters broke into a Microsoft data centre site.

The Halifax demonstration was captured in a photo by Vanessa Wright of CTV Atlantic, showing a large group opposed to the proposed AI data centre in southern Cape Breton demonstrating at Province House. The date and time of the rally was November 07, 2026 at 12:51 p.m. EST. The event drew attention to the proposed facility in Point Tupper, which is located in southern Cape Breton. Residents voiced their opposition to the project, citing concerns about water and electricity consumption.

Advertisement

The company, EverWind Fuels, has not yet begun construction on its approved wind farms, leading to the interim reliance on the provincial grid. The first phase of the data centre is expected to be completed by next year. The protests were peaceful and took place in multiple communities across the province.