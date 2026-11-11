Nova Scotia's Dillon Boucher, 29, makes NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks after years in minors

Dillon Boucher of Head of Chezzetcook, N.S., made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks at age 29 after years in the minor leagues. He says it felt real when he got punched in the face during a fight in his second game.

Dillon Boucher, who grew up in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S. , made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks last week at the age of 29 after grinding it out in the minor leagues for several seasons.

In his second game, on Nov. 5, 2026, he dropped the gloves with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jeffrey Viel. It took Nova Scotia's Dillon Boucher getting into a fight for it to sink in that he was finally playing in the National Hockey League. People are like, When did it feel real? I think when I got punched in the face a few times, he told CBC News from his apartment in Chicago.

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Boucher Embraces NHL Debut with Fighting Spirit

It was a good tilt, says Boucher, who is still sporting a black eye and a cut on his forehead. Might not be able to get any modelling debut right now but, no, it was fun, he said. Boucher is known more for his physical play and hockey IQ than for scoring goals. He admits he wasn't sure if he'd ever get this opportunity.

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But now that he is, he says he's working hard to make the most of it while trying to enjoy every moment along the way. I know nothing's guaranteed. I kind of take it day by day. I've never been one to look too far in the future or look too far in the past, Boucher said.

His mindset is no surprise to one of his former minor hockey coaches. He was a mature young man then. He's a mature young man now, said Paddy Flynn, director of hockey at Mount Academy, a private school in North Rustico, P.E. I. Flynn coached Boucher several years ago on a major bantam team in Nova Scotia.

A Mature Player with High Hockey IQ, Says Coach

He immediately noticed the young player had a lot of skills that aren't necessarily celebrated in the sport, he says. It was obvious that he had a high hockey IQ, cerebral player and very defensive-minded. I think, you know, he was taught that at an early age and I think that it's carried through to where he's at now, Flynn said.

Since Boucher was already skilled on the ice, Flynn believes he had more of an influence on the player away from the rink. The two had many conversations that were more about life than hockey, the coach said. Boucher played for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL. He also suited up for Dalhousie University before stints in the ECHL and AHL.

Boucher says he was able to continue to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL because of the support he's received from his family and friends. He is shown in a photo with brother Justin, mother Colette and father Brad. Flynn, who also coaches the U-18 men's team at Mount Academy, admits he got emotional watching Boucher take the ice for the first time in a Chicago Blackhawks jersey.

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He watched the game with several young players from the academy and he feels Boucher's story inspired them. I believe that it would have resonated with a number of them, for sure, Flynn said. The hard work and the commitment to getting there. There's the message.

He made it. A video segment features Dillon Boucher making his debut at the age of 29 after several seasons of grinding it out in the minor leagues. He finally got called up to play with the Chicago Blackhawks this month. The CBC's Josh Hoffman has the story.

Josh Hoffman is a reporter for CBC Nova Scotia. Josh worked as a local radio reporter all over Canada before moving to Nova Scotia in 2018. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur.

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