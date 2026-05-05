Nova Scotia Workers Allege Misleading Tax Information from Government Contractor

Workers at Arden Professional Client Care, a company contracted by the Nova Scotia government, claim they were wrongly told their pay was not taxable, leading to potential financial hardship and a dispute over retroactive tax obligations.

Many workers at Arden Professional Client Care , a company contracted by the Nova Scotia government to provide care for vulnerable adults and children, are expressing feelings of unfair treatment.

These workers allege that Arden Professional Client Care led them to believe for years that their pay was not subject to income tax, and even provided this information in writing. Steve Keddy, a seven-year employee of Arden and a retired teacher and school principal, initiated a petition to address the concerns of his fellow workers regarding their tax situation.

The core of the issue revolves around the understanding that the compensation received from Arden was not taxable income, a belief reinforced by initial orientation sessions and comparisons to the tax status of foster parents. Workers were reportedly informed that their arrangement mirrored foster care, with Arden acting as an intermediary for funds. Arden Professional Client Care has received substantial public funding from the Nova Scotia Department of Opportunities and Social Development, exceeding $184 million over the past eight years.

Despite this funding, workers claim they were not provided with tax slips and were classified as independent contractors. While Arden recently stated it does not offer personal income tax advice and that workers are responsible for their own tax decisions, employees argue they were actively misinformed. Approximately five years ago, workers were asked to sign contracts acknowledging their status as independent contractors and their responsibility for applicable taxes.

However, Keddy points out that the company did not request social insurance numbers or issue tax slips following the contract signing, leading him and others to believe no taxes were due. This situation involves a significant amount of public money and hundreds of workers operating under a shared understanding. The issue came to light when Keddy requested a letter from Arden to verify his income for loan refinancing purposes.

He received a letter, signed by Arden’s vice-president, explicitly stating his $19.50/hour pay was a 'non-taxable wage.

' CBC News obtained copies of five similar letters from independent sources, dating from 2023, 2024, and 2025, all using the same 'non-taxable wage' phrasing. Workers who received these letters confirmed their authenticity. The workers are now facing potential tax liabilities and are seeking a resolution that would apply taxes prospectively, starting in 2025, rather than retroactively.

Ottawa labour lawyer Malini Vijaykumar describes the term 'non-taxable wage' as an oxymoron, as all income earned from work in Canada is generally subject to taxation. Arden Professional Client Care has not responded to CBC’s detailed inquiries regarding the workers’ concerns and the letters provided





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