Nova Scotia Women's Curling Championship Trophy Renamed in Honor of Colleen Jones

The Nova Scotia Curling Association has renamed the women's provincial championship trophy after the late curling legend and broadcaster Colleen Jones. The announcement was made at the annual Celebration of Excellence awards.

The Nova Scotia Curling Association has officially renamed the women's provincial championship trophy in honor of the late curling legend and cherished CBC broadcaster Colleen Jones .

The announcement was made Sunday at the annual Nova Scotia Curling Celebration of Excellence awards held at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax. The winner of the women's provincial championship will now hoist the Colleen Jones Memorial Trophy, a fitting tribute to a woman who dominated the sport for decades and left an indelible mark on her home province. Hundreds of curlers, supporters, and family members gathered for the unveiling, cheering loudly as the trophy was revealed.

On each table, a pack of gum was placed as a nod to Jones, who famously chewed gum during her games. Her son, Luke Saunders, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Colleen loved home and loved playing in the provincial championships in Nova Scotia. She met lifelong friends on the ice, found her identity competing locally, and loved trying to win this trophy. This all feels really fitting.

It's a nice touch and honour for my mom.

" Colleen Jones passed away on November 25, 2025, at age 65 after a three-year battle with cancer. Her career in curling spanned five decades, during which she won a record-tying six national titles, an unprecedented 16 Nova Scotia provincial championships, and competed in 21 Scotties Tournament of Hearts events. She captured her first national championship in 1982 at age 22, making her the youngest skip ever to win the event at that time.

After a dry spell, she returned to the top in 1999, sparking one of the greatest runs in curling history-from 2000 to 2004, her rink of Kim Kelly, Mary Ann Arsenault, and Nancy Delahunt won four straight Scotties titles and two world championships. Jones won her first provincial title as second in 1979 at age 19, then went on to compete at the Canada Games and her first national championship shortly after.

Her dominance on the ice was matched by her grace and determination. Bruce Rainnie, president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame, said, "This is the greatest curler this province has ever produced. What she did nationally, internationally, but locally is never going to be touched, and it's how she did it too. She represents different things to different people, but she represents excellence and she represents the journey.

I don't think it was really ever about the destination for her. It was always about the work you put in, what you overcome along the way, and if you get there, that's great, but if you give a good effort, that's great too. That's Colleen Jones in a nutshell.

" Beyond her curling achievements, Jones enjoyed a remarkable 37-year career at CBC, where she became the first female sports anchor in Nova Scotia. She later hosted CBC Newsworld and covered ten Olympic Games for the network, returning to CBC Nova Scotia as a reporter in 2012 to share stories from her community. Earlier this week, she was posthumously inducted into the CBC News Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the Neptune Theatre in Halifax.

Her legacy also includes being inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and being invested into the Order of Canada in 2024 by Governor General Mary Simon, recognizing both her athletic accomplishments and broadcast career. The renaming of the provincial trophy ensures that her name will forever be associated with the championship she cherished. As her son Luke noted, it has been fulfilling to work with the association to build toward this announcement.

The Colleen Jones Memorial Trophy now stands as a permanent reminder of her passion for the sport and her home province





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