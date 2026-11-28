A Nova Scotia woman says a scammer used artificial intelligence to alter a photo of her missing cat and demanded $150 for his return. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warns that pet recovery scams rely on urgency and emotion.

A Nova Scotia woman whose cat disappeared two months ago says a scammer used artificial intelligence to alter a photo of her missing pet and demanded $150 for his return.

Trucker Claims to Have Found Lost Cat

Melanie Morrissey, who lives in Murray Siding, N.S. , north of Halifax, said a trucker in New Brunswick recently texted her claiming he had found her cherished cat, Arthur. The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 28, 2026. Morrissey said she was initially skeptical about the man's claim.

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Her suspicions were aroused when he immediately asked for $150 before making any arrangements to return Arthur to his home. I immediately thought, OK, this is a scam, she said in an interview from her home. When she asked where Arthur had been found, the man did not answer. But when Morrissey asked for a photo of the mostly white tabby, an image of what appeared to be Arthur suddenly appeared.

All logic went out the window, she said. It really looked like Arthur on somebody's deck. When that logical part is suspended, you're given hope again. You really want it to be true.

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Still, Morrissey knew something was wrong. She had posted photos of Arthur on social media sites devoted to reuniting people with their lost pets. She wondered if one of those images had been altered by generative artificial intelligence to produce the picture she was looking at. I'm an art teacher, she said.

Owner Suspects AI Alteration of Photo

AI is always at the back of my mind. It really is something people have to be hyper aware of. After consulting a few friends, Morrissey asked the trucker to send a video showing Arthur, along with evidence of when it was recorded. That's when his sense of urgency stepped up and he got mad, she said.

The man said he shouldn't have to provide endless amounts of proof. Again, he asked for the money, suggesting that if he wasn't paid, Morrissey would never see Arthur again. I knew then that it couldn't be real. Nobody would react like that, she said.

I texted him to say, We both know you don't have my cat. There was no response. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, many frauds are based on requests for fees in advance of receiving goods or services. The centre advises that anyone facing high-pressure tactics should always be suspicious of urgent pleas that play on their emotions.

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Scammers Use Urgency to Pressure Victims

In one case reported from British Columbia, a man who had lost his dog was persuaded by a scammer to send money to buy a cage to keep the animal safe while they worked out details of the transfer. Scams involving lost pets are nothing new. Typically, the scammer claims to have found the animal and asks for money to ensure a safe and speedy return home.

But there is almost always some urgency involved, a pressure tactic to ensure the vulnerable victim complies. As for Morrissey, she said there was no point in wondering why someone would be so cruel. Instead, she said it was more important to ask what would make them so desperate. I feel sorry for them, she said.

I'm a very trusting person by nature, but I've had family members who have been scammed over the phone. I feel terrible because I know it's going to happen again and someone is going to pay.

Meanwhile, Morrissey said she and her family will continue their search for eight-year-old Arthur. He is a big baby and he is so friendly, she said. We thought maybe he was just hanging out at other people's houses for a while. I don't think he's ever had a mood other than just chill.

Even though Arthur would occasionally spend time sunning himself outside, he wasn't keen on wandering off. He's really afraid of his own shadow, she said. So when he does go outdoors, he'll just watch the birds from a distance and that's as far as he goes. A photo of Arthur the tabby cat in his home in Murray Siding, N.S.

, was provided by Melanie Morrissey. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2026.