Nova Scotia Labour Department suspends carnival ride licence after carousel malfunction at Cape Breton event injured five children. Full details on the incident.

Nova Scotia's Labour Department has suspended the operating licence for a carnival ride that malfunctioned during a weekend event in Cape Breton, resulting in injuries to five children. The incident occurred at the Bree Cadden Memorial Santa in the Park event in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, November 25, 2026. Authorities confirmed that the suspension is immediate while an investigation into the safety standards of the equipment is underway.

Incident Details And Immediate Response

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality confirmed that the five injured children received medical treatment at the scene on Saturday night. Officials stated there was no initial indication that any of the children suffered serious injuries, though the incident caused significant alarm among attendees and witnesses. The event took place in New Waterford, a community within the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, where the Bree Cadden Memorial Santa in the Park attraction was being held.

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Video footage posted online by CBC News captures the moment the carousel ride, which carries children in swing seats, suddenly toppled while in motion. The recording shows approximately eight children on the ride at the time of the accident, accompanied by audible shouts and screams from bystanders and participants. The visual evidence underscores the sudden and violent nature of the mechanical failure that led to the department's swift regulatory action.

Investigation And Regulatory Actions

The Labour Department announced that it is preparing a comprehensive accident report to examine the carousel's compliance with provincial regulations and established safety standards. As part of this process, the department has formally requested a detailed report from the Cape Breton Regional Police to assist in understanding the sequence of events leading to the malfunction. This dual approach ensures that both technical safety protocols and law enforcement perspectives are integrated into the final review.

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A representative for the company that owns the amusement ride declined to comment when contacted regarding the suspension and the subsequent investigation. The uncertainty surrounding the ownership's immediate response highlights the seriousness with which provincial authorities are treating the breach of safety expectations. The Labour Department emphasized that the suspension of the licence is a precautionary measure pending the outcome of the full inquiry.

Safety Standards And Future Steps

In an official statement, the Labour Department noted that it is currently too early to determine the precise technical cause of the ride's malfunction. The department affirmed that safety remains its top priority and pledged to take any appropriate action based on the results of the ongoing review. This statement serves to reassure the public that regulatory bodies are actively monitoring the situation and will enforce accountability.

"Our thoughts are with the children and families affected by this incident," the department said in its release. The statement acknowledged the deep concern caused by the accident, particularly given that children were among those involved. This empathetic approach is coupled with a firm commitment to rigorous oversight, ensuring that such incidents do not occur again in future events across Nova Scotia.