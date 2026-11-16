The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has approved a $400,000 settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging that two Halifax doctors performed unauthorized MRI scans on approximately 60 members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without consent.

HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has approved a $400,000 settlement in a significant class action lawsuit involving alleged medical misconduct against members of the Pictou Landing First Nation.

The settlement resolves claims that two Halifax radiologists performed magnetic resonance imaging scans on approximately 60 band members without their knowledge or consent. A statement from McKiggan Hebert Lawyers confirmed that the court granted approval for the financial resolution on Friday. Brian Hebert, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, described the settlement as the conclusion of a long and difficult journey for the affected community members.

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Unauthorized Liver Scans Cause Distress

The lawsuit details how participants agreed to undergo scans as part of a broader research project in 2017. However, the claim alleges that these individuals were subjected to additional secret scans of their livers for a separate study without being informed. The statement of claim asserts that the doctors acted recklessly, causing significant distress and anguish to the participants.

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Legal representatives accused the medical professionals of invasion of privacy and failing to advise participants about serious health issues discovered during the unauthorized procedures. The defendants are two radiologists who reportedly declined to comment on the matter when approached by media outlets. None of the specific allegations made in the lawsuit have been tested in a formal court trial before this settlement was reached.

This report regarding the legal resolution was originally published on November 16, 2026, by The Canadian Press. The approval of this settlement marks a final chapter for this specific legal challenge regarding patient rights and consent protocols in Nova Scotia. The case highlights ongoing concerns about transparency in medical research and the protection of Indigenous patient data. Legal experts note that such settlements often serve as important precedents for how healthcare providers handle research consent.

Compensation Addresses Psychological Harm

The Pictou Landing First Nation community has long advocated for greater autonomy and respect in medical interactions. This outcome provides some measure of accountability for the alleged breaches of trust by the medical professionals involved. The financial compensation is intended to address the emotional and psychological harm suffered by the class members. Further details regarding the distribution of the settlement funds among the 60 affected individuals have not been fully disclosed.

The case remains a notable example of legal action taken against medical practitioners for lack of informed consent.