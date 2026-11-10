Nova Scotia Shelters Struggle With Rising Food Costs Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Women's shelters in Nova Scotia face severe food insecurity challenges as grocery prices surge. Executive directors report increased operational strains and reduced services to feed survivors fleeing domestic violence.

The escalating cost of living and skyrocketing grocery prices are creating a critical supply and funding crisis for domestic violence shelters across Nova Scotia. Organizations supporting women and children fleeing abusive environments are finding it increasingly difficult to provide basic nutritional sustenance to their residents. Executive directors at major shelters report that provincial funding no longer covers the actual cost of food, forcing staff to rely heavily on charitable donations and make difficult budgetary cuts to keep shelters operational.

Operational Strains On Shelter Resources

Rachel Shepherd, the executive director of Bryony House in the Halifax Regional Municipality, states that the shelter's overall funding is insufficient to cover food expenses for its residents. Bryony House houses up to forty women and children at any given time and provides three meals per day along with snacks. Shepherd estimates that the cost of food for the shelter has increased by at least twenty-five percent over the past year. To bridge this financial gap, the facility receives three deliveries per week from Feed Nova Scotia and relies on other local charitable organizations for supplemental grocery support.

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Financial Barriers To Leaving Abusive Situations

Survivors entering these shelters often arrive having just left dangerous situations, yet they frequently lack the resources to secure their next meal. Shepherd notes that the difficulty of raising a family or surviving alone as a single woman creates a significant barrier to accessing shelter services. The financial pressure acts as a deterrent for individuals considering leaving an abusive relationship when they cannot guarantee basic survival needs. Among two hundred and thirty-nine respondents to a recent survey, ninety-six percent of shelters reported that their communities are facing a food insecurity crisis. Seventy-five percent indicated that it has become more difficult over the past year to ensure there is enough food for everyone.

Staff Reallocation And Creative Fundraising

The strain on operational budgets is forcing shelter staff to divert resources from other essential areas. Robyn Hoogendam, the senior research and policy manager at Women's Shelters Canada, explains that financial pressure is putting significant strain on workers. Staff members are required to do more fundraising and build new partnerships to ensure a continuous food supply. Hoogendam adds that while there have been significant investments in gender-based violence initiatives since the Mass Casualty Commission examined the 2020 mass shooting, this funding is not keeping pace with inflation. At Bryony House, staff have implemented creative programs such as weekly crockpot cooking classes for outreach clients to help families maximize limited resources.

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Budget Cuts In Cape Breton Region

In Cape Breton, the situation is equally severe. Jodi McDavid, the director of the Cape Breton Transition House, says that food is a primary concern because many women and children arrive at the shelter already hungry. Some survivors have been living in poverty, while others had their access to food restricted by abusers as a method of control. McDavid reports that the shelter spent twenty-seven thousand dollars annually on groceries in recent years, but has already spent thirty-five thousand dollars this year. She has been forced to reallocate money and apply for additional grants to cover the deficit.

Government Response And Future Outlook

McDavid describes the difficult decisions required to maintain operations, such as cutting back on holiday gifts for residents and reducing spending on staff training. Both Bryony House and the Cape Breton Transition House received thousands of dollars from a provincial initiative designed to stabilize operations at ten transition houses. However, directors worry that conditions will become even tighter next year without continued extra cash. Nicole MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Department of Opportunities and Social Development and the Nova Scotia Status of Women Office, acknowledges that rising food costs create real pressures. She notes that the province provides seventeen point six million dollars annually in core funding for salaries and operating costs, though there is no dedicated food-security stream specifically for shelters.