Nova Scotia's Brent MacDougall wins Canadian mixed curling title with five-point eighth end

Nova Scotia's Brent MacDougall scored five in the eighth end to beat New Brunswick's Sylvie Quillian 9-5 in the gold-medal final. In the bronze game, Northern Ontario's Bryan Burgess beat Quebec's Félix Asselin 4-3.

Nova Scotia's Brent MacDougall is the Canadian mixed curling champion after his rink scored five points in the eighth and final end to defeat New Brunswick's Sylvie Quillian 9-5 in Saturday's gold-medal final on Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia entered the last end trailing 5-4 and came back to take control of the game. The win gave the rink its first national mixed title in a result that few expected when the event began. The final was close for most of the game. Nova Scotia took a 4-3 lead with a single in the sixth end, but New Brunswick answered with two in the seventh to move back in front.

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MacDougall Credits Team For Victory

That set up a dramatic eighth end. Nova Scotia scored five to turn the game around and secure the championship. MacDougall credited his full team for the victory. He named vice-skip Erin Carmody, second Scott Weagle, lead Marie Christianson and coach Danny Christianson as key parts of the win.

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He said the feeling was amazing because it is very rare to reach a national final at all.

'It feels exhilarating, for sure,' he said after the game. MacDougall praised Marie Christianson, saying she came to the event with a nine-week-old baby. He said Weagle stuck with the team the whole game and kept sweeping hard, and he described Carmody as a great player who does what she does best. MacDougall also singled out coach Danny Christianson.

Coach Danny Christianson Wins First Title

'Danny, our coach, has lost four national finals as a coach. This is his first final won. We would not have won it without him,' MacDougall said. He added that Christianson helped the team reach the next level, which he said was the reason they won the title.

In the bronze-medal game, Northern Ontario's Bryan Burgess beat Quebec's Félix Asselin 4-3. Northern Ontario led 4-2 after a single in the sixth end. Quebec scored once in the eighth end after a scoreless seventh, but it was not enough to overcome the lead. The result gave Northern Ontario the bronze medal.

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The Quebec rink had gone 10-0 heading into the semifinals and was considered one of the strongest teams in the field. It lost twice on Saturday, first falling 5-3 to Nova Scotia in the semifinal. In the other semifinal, New Brunswick handed Northern Ontario a 7-4 defeat. That result put New Brunswick into the gold-medal final against Nova Scotia.

The championship concluded a week of competition that gave teams from across Canada a chance to compete for national honours. Nova Scotia's victory marks a major moment for the province's curling community. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026.