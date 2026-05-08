Nova Scotia’s Historic Home: A Legacy of Maritime Heritage and Family Roots

Ann Marie Monk revives her great-great grandfather’s 1881 home in Granville Ferry, Nova Scotia, transforming it into a celebrated bed and breakfast that honors the legacy of Captain Joseph Hall and his daughter Bessie, a pioneering female mariner. The couple’s 16-year journey as innkeepers blends history, hospitality, and family heritage.

The rich history of Nova Scotia draws countless visitors to its scenic countryside and coastal trails, often in search of their ancestral roots. Ann Marie Monk took this journey to a new level when she acquired the house her great-great grandfather, Captain Joseph Hall, built in Granville Ferry in 1881.

A prominent mariner in the late 1800s, Captain Hall commanded a square-rigged sailing vessel named Rothesay, transporting cargo across the Atlantic. His daughter, Elizabeth (Bessie) Pritchard Hall, became a local legend when, at just 20 years old, she took command of the ship after her father fell ill during a voyage from New Orleans to Liverpool. Navigating through treacherous gales, Bessie successfully delivered the cotton cargo, proving her exceptional seamanship.

Despite her heroic feat, women were barred from maritime careers at the time, so Bessie settled in Granville Ferry, raising four children and leaving a lasting legacy in the community. Over a century later, Ann Marie Monk, then living in the southern United States, visited the Annapolis Valley with her mother in the early 2000s to explore their Hall family genealogy, which traced back to Massachusetts settlers in the 1700s.

The couple was captivated by the circa-1881 house, which had operated as a bed and breakfast for years. The home’s ancestral ties resonated with Ann Marie, while her husband, Bill Monk, was drawn to its historic charm. The 2 1/2-storey house, featuring a steep-pitched gable roof and a wide veranda, was well-preserved when they purchased it, requiring no major renovations.

Inside, the Monks blended their collection of fine art and antique furniture with the home’s Victorian-era aesthetic, carefully preserving original features like the grand central staircase, rippled glass windows, and tin ceilings in the dining room, foyer, and parlour. The dining room was adorned with Wedgwood blue walls, complementing an intricate plaster frieze known as 'wedding cake.

' As a designated heritage property, exterior modifications had to adhere to conservation guidelines. Ann Marie, a musician and teacher, spent summers in Granville Ferry tutoring music students in the home’s front parlour, while Bill joined her for vacations. In 2007, after Bill retired from his career as a supermarket district manager, the couple decided to reopen the home as an inn.

They renovated the kitchen, primary bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, adding modern amenities like heating, cooling, electrical upgrades, and high-speed internet. For 16 years, the Monks welcomed guests from around the world, including history enthusiasts, nature lovers, and those researching their family histories. The inn earned accolades, including Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award.

Guests were drawn to the town of Annapolis Royal, the Fort Anne National Historic Site, and the Annapolis Royal Historic Gardens, where Ann Marie organized a summer music program called Music in the Gardens. The property, now for sale, includes a waterfront stretch along the Annapolis River, offering a sitting area, gazebo, additional parking, and private river access for boating





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nova Scotia Historic Homes Maritime History Genealogy Bed And Breakfast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AirAsia Secures Landmark Order of 150 Airbus A220 Jets in Historic Boost for Quebec AviationIn a multibillion-dollar agreement, Airbus Canada will supply AirAsia with 150 A220 aircraft, strengthening ties between Canada and Southeast Asia while challenging production hurdles in Mirabel.

Read more »

Canada’s ‘myopic’ energy approach threatens historic opportunity for producers, Cenovus CEO saysCountry’s policies are too focused on climate, hindering competitiveness, Jon McKenzie says

Read more »

Vancouver Prepares for Historic World Cup Surge with Massive Security and Transit OverhaulVancouver is gearing up for its largest-ever police deployment and significant infrastructure adjustments to accommodate hundreds of thousands of fans during the upcoming World Cup festivities at BC Place.

Read more »

Greater Victoria office vacancies hit historic high as other cities reverse trendAs major Canadian cities see their office vacancy rates drop, the number of empty office spaces in Greater Victoria has reached a historic high.

Read more »