Nova Scotia Residents Question EverWind AI Data Centre

Residents in Nova Scotia express deep concerns over environmental safeguards and data security at EverWind's $10-billion AI data centre meetings.

Residents of Lower River Inhabitants, Nova Scotia, voiced significant skepticism regarding the proposed artificial intelligence data centre project on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The community information session hosted by EverWind Fuels ran late as attendees demanded clearer answers about environmental protections and corporate accountability.

Community Skepticism Over Project Details

Julissa Stewart, a resident of Richmond County living approximately twenty minutes from the construction site in Point Tupper, attended both the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. She stated that despite posing numerous questions, she left with the same uncertainty she held before the meetings began. Stewart emphasized that the community requires all available information before supporting the initiative.

Also read Second information session held for Nova Scotia's first AI data centre

Stewart specifically questioned the absence of a formal environmental assessment for the massive infrastructure project. She argued that assurances provided by EverWind and the provincial government lack legal binding force. Consequently, she called for a pause on the development until comprehensive regulations can be written to address long-term health and environmental risks.

Energy Scale And Lease Agreements

The planned facility in Point Tupper represents a ten billion dollar investment covering eighteen thousand six hundred square metres. American technology firm Anthropic has secured a twenty-year lease for the centre, which will initially consume ninety-five megawatts of electricity. A subsequent expansion adding three hundred and twenty-five megawatts is scheduled for mid-2028.

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Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston indicated during the proceedings that he remains uncertain whether new legislation is required to regulate this specific type of facility. This ambiguity contributed to the growing anxiety among locals who fear the province lacks adequate oversight mechanisms for such a high-energy industrial operation.

Data Security And Corporate Responsibility

Cassie Kiftle from Bible Hill raised critical concerns regarding the security of Canadian data under the lease agreement with Anthropic. She asked directly how EverWind would hold the American tech giant accountable if data leaks occurred. Brendan Chard, EverWind vice-president of power, clarified that Anthropic retains full responsibility for its data obligations.

Kiftle acknowledged the company efforts to share information but maintained that the proposal remains a bad idea due to the specific lessee involved. Her stance highlights a broader regional discomfort with hosting major American technology firms without stronger guarantees for local privacy and data sovereignty.

Transparency Issues And Future Steps

Teresa MacNeil attended the earlier session on Tuesday and pressed officials to disclose details about the private investors funding the ten billion dollar project. EverWind representatives declined to comment on private financial backers, citing confidentiality. MacNeil stated that without transparency regarding who pays for the project, community support remains unlikely.

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Mark Stewart, EverWind engagement director, assured attendees that the firm recognizes these concerns and will arrange additional consultations as the project advances. However, the persistent lack of concrete answers regarding environmental assessments and investor identities continues to fuel opposition among Cape Breton residents.