Nova Scotia Non-profit fails in bid to use Loro Parque zoo in Spain for captive whales

A non-profit group in Nova Scotia had failed in its bid to bring two orcas from France to a seaside refuge being built for whales retired from marine theme parks. The whales were instead transferred to Spain's Loro Parque zoo on Tenerife Island.

HALIFAX -- A non-profit group in Nova Scotia had failed in its attempt to bring two orcas from France to a seaside refuge for whales retired from marine theme parks.

The whale sanctuary project issued a statement confirming that the French government had decided to transfer the killer whales Wikie and her son Keijo to Spain's Loro Parque zoo on Tenerife Island. This decision marks a significant setback for the privately funded group as it had been more than six years since they announced their plans to build a 40-hectare enclosure near Wine Harbour, N.S.

The setback is attributed to the closure of Marineland Antibes in southern France, which housed the orcas. The closing was due to a 2021 French law that bans capturing and keeping whales and dolphins for entertainment purposes. Despite the preference of the French minister, the move of the whales to Canada was not considered by Marineland, as it was considering the whales as its private property.

The chief executive officer of the Whale Sanctuary Project, Charles Vinick, expressed devastation, stating that transferring the orcas to Loro Parque zoo could perpetuate the very system the law designed to phase out





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