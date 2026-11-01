Nova Scotia Court Orders Fishing Alliance to Name Names in Lobster Conspiracy Lawsuit

A Nova Scotia appellate court has ruled that a fishing alliance must disclose specific details and names of harvesters in its $10 million lawsuit against Independent Fisheries Ltd. regarding illegal lobster buying.

A Nova Scotia court has issued a decisive order requiring the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance to provide specific details and names in its ongoing legal battle with Independent Fisheries Ltd. The ruling mandates that the alliance clarify its allegations of a conspiracy involving the transport, processing, and sale of illegally caught lobster, which the group claims caused ten million dollars in damages. This directive ensures that the defendants have the necessary information to mount an effective defense against the serious commercial and legal accusations brought forward by the coalition of independent fishers.

Appellate Court Overturns Previous Ruling on Vague Claims

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned a previous January decision that had dismissed a motion by the defendants to compel the disclosure of specific particulars. In an Oct. 15 ruling written by Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois, the three justices determined that the alliance's initial claims were too vague to allow the defendants to understand exactly what is being alleged. The court emphasized that the defendants needed precise facts to prepare their defense, including the identities of all alleged conspirators and the specific dates and times of the alleged acts. Justice Bourgeois questioned how the appellants could establish that lobsters were illegally caught if the identity of the fishers was not pleaded in the initial documentation.

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Alliance Must Disclose Harvester Identities and Conspirators

The appellate court has given the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance thirty days to provide the required particulars of its claim. The order explicitly states that the alliance must provide the names of all harvesters affected by the alleged illegal lobster buying, although it is not required to name every member of the organization. This requirement addresses the concerns raised by Lockeport-based Independent Fisheries and its president, Xiaoming (Mark) Mao, who argued that they could not properly prepare their defense without knowing the specific identities of the individuals involved. The defendants, who also include the owners and operators of Fisher Direct Ltd. and Seawell Holdings Ltd. based in Shag Harbour, N.S., sought this information as far back as November 2024 when the lawsuit was initially filed.

Company Denies Wrongdoing and Highlights Due Diligence

Independent Fisheries has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the firm operates with a robust due diligence process designed to ensure that all lobster is sourced in-season from legal license holders. A representative for the company stated in an email that it is pleased the alliance must now provide the facts the company first requested in 2024, noting that this disclosure is essential for a fair legal process. The company maintains that they require proof of origin for every transaction, thereby ensuring compliance with provincial and federal regulations. This stance is consistent with the company's history of defending its operational practices against allegations that it participated in a conspiracy to diminish lobster stocks in St. Marys Bay, a rich fishing ground in southwestern Nova Scotia.

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Separate Legal Challenges Involve Indigenous Fishing Rights

While this civil suit for damages proceeds, the alliance is navigating additional complex legal terrain involving Indigenous fishing rights. In 2024, the group asked the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to rule that members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation do not have a treaty right to fish lobster out of season without commercial licenses. The alliance alleged that the Sipekne'katik commercial fishery, which was first announced in 2020, was unauthorized and unlawful, claiming it had a detrimental effect on lobster stocks and forced some commercial fishers to sell their licenses. The group sought a declaration that the federal Fisheries Act and its regulations are constitutionally valid and do not violate any treaty rights held by the Sipekne'katik Nation.

Government Accusations and Future Appeals Loom

The legal landscape for Independent Fisheries remains complex, as the company was one of two entities accused by the Nova Scotia government of buying illegally caught lobsters in a separate proceeding earlier this month. Although the government made these accusations, the company continues to deny any violation of the law, citing its strict sourcing protocols. Meanwhile, the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance plans to appeal the decision in the Sipekne'katik case, which was dismissed in August because the court ruled the alliance did not have standing to pursue a case involving Indigenous fishing rights. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2026, by Devin Stevens in Halifax.