Nova Scotia Community Mourns Loss of Volunteer Firefighter Who Died Battling Wildfire

A close-knit Nova Scotia community is mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who died Thursday evening after suffering a medical episode while battling a wildfire in Annapolis County. The volunteer firefighter, Alexandru Uichita, 40, was responding to a fire in Moschelle, near Bridgetown, N.S., when he suffered the medical episode.

A close-knit Nova Scotia community is mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who died Thursday evening after suffering a medical episode while battling a wildfire in Annapolis County .

The volunteer firefighter, Alexandru Uichita, 40, was responding to a fire in Moschelle, near Bridgetown, N.S. , when he suffered the medical episode. His death was announced Saturday in a statement by Natural Resources Minister Kim Masland. Deputy fire Chief Justin Oliver, who was working alongside Uichita, said he was assisting another local department to suppress the 1.4-hectare wildfire when Uichita mentioned he didn't feel well.

The situation turned chaotic as Oliver and his team tried to resuscitate Uichita, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. In a social media post, the Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department called Uichita a 'quiet leader' who quickly became a dependable asset to the crew. The department has just 33 volunteer firefighters to cover a vast territory.

Uichita also served during last year's Long Lake wildfires, which burned nearly 8,500 hectares and destroyed 20 homes in the West Dalhousie area. The Annapolis County firefighting community is small, so the grief is expected to be felt deeply across the region. The Bridgetown department is collecting funds to support Uichita's family. Information regarding a memorial service has not yet been released





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Nova Scotia Volunteer Firefighter Wildfire Medical Episode Annapolis County Bridgetown Justin Oliver Alexandru Uichita Long Lake Wildfires Long Lake West Dalhousie Area Deputy Fire Chief Volunteer Firefighters Funds Memorial Service

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