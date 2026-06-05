Daniel Storey, The i's chief football writer, discusses the potential sale of Elliot Anderson and the factors that may affect the fee Nottingham Forest receives. He notes that the one-buyer market for Anderson, led by Manchester City, may lead to a lower fee, but still an enormous amount of money.

Nottingham Forest 's potential fee for Elliot Anderson may be lower than expected due to a one-buyer market for the midfielder. Premier League clubs, including Manchester City , are now selling at high prices, which takes out most of the world outside England, leaving only a few teams interested.

Daniel Storey, The i's chief football writer, says that in a one-buyer market, it is hard to avoid the fee being slightly deflated. However, he believes that even if the fee is lower, it will still be an enormous amount of money, potentially around £100m. The key to the negotiation is how Nottingham Forest replace Anderson, as his departure shows that they are happy to sell him, which may lower the fee.

Storey notes that Anderson seems like a good guy and has not kicked up a fuss, making the negotiation phase more straightforward. The sale of Anderson is expected to be completed this summer, and the outcome will be a significant event for Nottingham Forest and their fans





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